Surflight Theatre's Presents SOMETHING ROTTEN!, July 11-30

Welcome to the Renaissance and this outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce.

By: Jun. 23, 2023

Surflight Theatre has announced that they will be continuing their 2023 Season with the hilarious musical comedy, Something Rotten! Welcome to the Renaissance and this outrageous, crowd-pleasing musical farce.

Receiving 10 Tony Nominations, it was hailed by Time Out New York as "the funniest musical comedy in at least 400 years." From the co-director of The Book of Mormon and the producer of Avenue Q comes something original…something fresh…Something Rotten! Brothers Nick and Nigel Bottom are desperate to write a hit play but are stuck in the shadow of that Renaissance rock star known as “The Bard.” When a local soothsayer foretells that the future of theatre involves singing, dancing, and acting at the same time, Nick and Nigel set out to write the world's very first MUSICAL!

James Alexander Bond directs the production. James has directed more than 250 productions, including over two-thirds of Shakespeare's canon, numerous musicals and many new works. He is also the newly appointed Artistic Director the Southern Shakespeare Company in Tallahassee, FL.  Starting in the summer of 2000, at Surflight Theatre he has directed Escape to Margaritaville, Jesus Christ Superstar, Accomplice, The Odd Couple, Wait Until Dark, The Man Who Came to Dinner, Harvey, Swingtime Canteen, The Miracle Worker, Dial “M” for Murder, The Lion in Winter, Biloxi Blues, Lend Me A Tenor, The Mousetrap, The Secret Garden, Blithe Spirit, and Ten Little Indians.  Most recently James directed Kelsey Scott (Twelve Years a Slave and Fear the Walking Dead) as Cleopatra in Antony and Cleopatra. He is accompanied by Michael A. Blackmon as choreographer His choreography credits include: Escape to Margaritaville, Winkey (NY Premier), All Shook Up, Miss Saigon, Oklahoma, Chicago, AIDA, Swingtime Canteen, Little Shop of Horrors, Oliver, Camelot, Kismet, Secret Garden, NAACP, Flashdance, Amahl and the Night Visitor, Tommy, Imperial Court of New York, and many other cabarets and revues. Michael was one of the resident choreographers for Dorney Park. King's Dominion, Directive Dance Ensemble, Wagner College's Dance Project. Michael also worked for Dance Olympus/Dance America, International Dance Challenge and Cathy Roe Productions as a judge and teacher. He has also served as a guest artist for American Dance College Festival.  Resident Director and Choreographer Paula Sloan will assist as Tap Choreographer. 

The show will also feature Musical Direction by Ricky Pope, Scenic Design by Chris Strangfeld, Sound Design by David Ciolorito,  Lighting Design by Anthony Marinaro, Costume Coordination by Josephine Genuardi and Danielle Kline.

Something Rotten! will star Vince Wingerter as Nick Bottom. It will also feature Noah Lyon as William Shakespeare, Christopher Strangfeld as Nigel Bottom, Alison Nusbaum as Bea, Jonathan Van Dyke as Thomas Nostradamus, Jordan Polefka as Portia, and Mike Brennan as Brother Jerimiah. The cast will also include Isaiah Tucker as Minstrel, Jack Lynch as Shylock, and Kyle Atkinson as Lord Clapham/Master of Justice. The ensemble will showcase the talents of Deanna Doyle, Kyle Atkinson, Madeline Dunn, Bailey Greemon, Ben Halperin, Tanner Kirol, Jacob Lill, Gina Marcinowski, Sean McCrystal, Gabriela Moncivais, and Brendan Sheehan.




