Suffolk Theater Adds Four Musicians To April Lineup

Suffolk Theater announces three new shows added to its April lineup featuring legendary musicians.

These performances include:

4x Grammy Winner JIMMIE VAUGHAN on Saturday, April 2 at 8:00PM; Founding Member of Grand Funk Railroad Mark Farner and his American Band on Friday, April 22 at 8:00PM; and Saturday Night Live and Bob Dylan's G.E. Smith and Bad Company's Simon Kirke on Saturday, April 30 at 8:00PM. Tickets range from $49 - $69, plus applicable fees. Tickets are available online at SuffolkTheater.com.

Jimmie Vaughan

Saturday, April 2 at 8:00PM

In true Texas fashion, four-time Grammy-winning Blues singer and guitarist and Blues Foundation's 2019 Best Male Artist, JIMMIE VAUGHAN, has helped breathe new life into the music that has been his lifeline for over a half-century - becoming a hero to those who cherish America's real gift to musical history.

When he first heard songs like Phil Upchurch's "You Can't Sit Down," The Nightcaps' "Wine, Wine, Wine," and B.B. King's many hit songs in the early 1960's, he knew he had found his music. Ever since then, it's been a constant quest to play the blues, whether it was in early 1970's Austin bands like Storm and then The Fabulous Thunderbirds, or later with brother Stevie Ray Vaughan on their "Family Style" album, and on his own releases throughout the 1990's and in 2001.

When the solo albums stopped, Vaughan had an idea to start recording The Great American Blues Songbook. He assembled the kind of band most musicians can only dream about and began recording his dream set list on his "Blues, Ballads and Favorites" album. In 2019, his newest release, "Baby, Please Come Home" brought him back into the spotlight with yet another Grammy nomination, and a Blues Foundation Award for Best Male Artist.

Now, Jimmie Vaughan is on the road celebrating his life in the blues and THE JIMMIE VAUGHAN STORY, a special limited-edition box set and book including music and over 200 photos covering his life and the breadth of his remarkable career that was released in September, 2021.

Mark Farner's American Band

Friday, April 22 at 8:00PM

As one of the founding members, lead singer, lead guitarist, and writer of 90% of the Grand Funk music catalog, MARK FARNER has always been known as the energetic driving force on stage, the engine that pulled the original Grand Funk Railroad to the top of the charts. From his soulful voice and power rock riffs, to fueling the Funk with his atomic stage presence. His story and his imprint on music starts from his humble beginnings and a blue-collar outlook; Farner has captained a global crusade for love and freedom and became a rock 'n' roll icon.

50 years later, he commands the stage with the same intensity performing epic hits that defined a generation - "I'm Your Captain (Closer to Home)", "Bad Time", "Some Kind of Wonderful", "Foot Stompin' Music", "Heartbreaker", "Locomotion", "Mean Mistreater" and "We're An American Band".

Today, Farner's amplifying his remarkable career another full decibel selling more than 30 million records worldwide, including 16 gold and platinum albums. Mark Farner's American Band will honor Farner's golden anniversary in music, as well as shine a spotlight on his legendary contributions to society, in his 50th Anniversary Tour.

"I am who my songs say I am," Farner said.

We Rock U Roll 2022

FEATURING G.E. SMITH AND SIMON KIRKE

Saturday, April 30 at 8:00PM

Legendary guitarist and Long Island's own G.E. SMITH joins iconic British drummer SIMON KIRKE for an evening of Blues music along with hits from Bad Company & Free.

G.E. Smith is one of the most in-demand blues / rock guitarists in the world. He may be best recognized as the Emmy-award winning bandleader for NBC's Saturday Night Live that millions of viewers would see on their televisions every week. But his extensive music career stretches far beyond what most people could see. He was the sideman to Bob Dylan for almost 4 years; lead guitarist for Hall & Oates for 6 years; and toured with Pink Floyd's Roger Waters for 7 years including his 2010 The Wall world tour.

Legendary dummer Simon Kirke is best known for his time in the Blues / hard-rock band Free and later on becoming the only member in every lineup of one of hard rock's all-time classics, Bad Company. He, along with Paul Kossoff, are to credit for the long-standing rock radio standards "Can't Get Enough" and "Ready for Love". He has also often performed live on tour with acts like Ray Charles, Jerry Lee Lewis, Eric Clapton, Keith Richards, and Ringo Starr & His All-Star Band just to name a few.

In this performance, G.E. Smith presents a masterful collection of songs along with the precision drumming of Simon Kirke; and joining them will be a stellar bassist to complete this dynamic trio for a night of rock & roll and Blues cuts.

This show in particular offers a rare opportunity for audiences to see two renowned musicians join forces in a unique way, and in an intimate space, that is hard to find anywhere else.