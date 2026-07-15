Stockton Performing Arts Center to Launch Comedy Series in 50th Anniversary Season

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To commemorate its 50th anniversary, Stockton University's Performing Arts Center (PAC) added a comedy series to its 2026-27 slate.

For the first time in its history, the center has partnered with nationwide brand The Comedy Zone to present four comedians, headlined by Patrick Warburton of 'Seinfeld' fame on Jan. 23. The other comedians include Brad Upton on Oct. 17, Mike Goodwin on Nov. 20 and Tammy Pescatelli on April 16.

'Bringing live stand-up to campus adds a fresh, energetic dimension to our programming and creates more opportunities for students and the community to come together and share in laughter,' said PAC Director Anjanette Christy. 'It's a wonderful way to celebrate this milestone year, while continuing to expand what the Performing Arts Center can offer.'

Other notable headliners from the PAC's 2026-27 schedule include the R&B group We Are One-Xperience, which is a salute to Maze and Frankie Beverly, on Nov. 6, former Journey lead singer Steve Augeri on Nov. 13 and Face 2 Face, a tribute to Elton John and Billy Joel on April 23.

The 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence is the perfect time to see the Jazz Ambassadors from the United States Army Field Band on Oct. 25, and six-time Grammy winner Arturo O'Farrill brings his Afro Latin Jazz Quintet to the center on Nov. 21.

The PAC has a history of presenting live dance shows and this season is no different. The ODC/Dance company will be at Stockton this fall as part of the university's annual dance company residency. They will perform on the PAC stage on Oct. 9. Other dance highlights this season include the New York City-based Gibney Company on Jan. 22, a high-energy stepdance show from The StepCrew on March 12 and 'Swan Lake' by the Atlantic City Ballet on March 20.

'For the past five decades, our stage has welcomed an extraordinary range of world-renowned music, theater and dance artists, bringing unforgettable performances to our community,' Christy said. 'This stage has been a place where creativity, education and connection come together, and we remain committed to inspiring the next generation of artists and audiences alike. Along the way, traditions have become part of who we are.'

Some of those traditions include the annual performance of the Atlantic City Ballet's 'The Nutcracker' on Dec. 11 and 12 and the orchestra-in-residence, the Bay Atlantic Symphony. The symphony begins its season at Stockton with 'Mozart-Mania!' on Nov. 1, a 'Holiday Cheer' show on Dec. 13, a Valentine's Day-themed concert on Feb. 14, 'Gershwin Meets Dvorak: Magical' on March 17 and 'Peter and the Wolf' and Beethoven on April 25.

Christy is hoping to start a new tradition with the return of a live shadowcast screening by Transylvania Nipple Productions of 'The Rocky Horror Picture Show' on Oct. 10. Audience participation is encouraged by purchasing an approved prop bag before the show, and there will also be a costume contest.

'This event is about more than a film - it's about shared experience, creativity and community. Bringing audiences together in such a fun, interactive way reflects the spirit of the Performing Arts Center and our commitment to creating memorable, engaging moments for students and the wider community,' Christy said.

The PAC will also welcome for the first time a local group as part of its schedule when the Atlantic City Theatre Company presents 'Forever Plaid' on Sept. 25 and two shows on Sept. 26. The company's producing artistic director, Jeremy Rotolo, is a 2018 Stockton graduate.

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