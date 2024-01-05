State Theatre New Jersey to Present The Marshall Tucker Band in January

State Theatre New Jersey will present The Marshall Tucker Band with special guests, The Outlaws on Thursday, January 25 at 8pm. Tickets range from $39-$99.

The Marshall Tucker Band (MTB) has had an impact on generations of listeners who've been "Searchin' for a Rainbow" and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades. “I've been in tune with how music can make you feel, right from when I was first in the crib,” explains lead vocalist and bandleader Doug Gray, who's been fronting the MTB since the very beginning.

The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry, and quite driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found it inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space. The band's music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over. MTB's hits include “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can't You See,” “Fire on the Mountain,” “Long Hard Ride,” and “Ramblin.'”

Doug Gray sees no end to the road that lies ahead for The Marshall Tucker Band, whose legacy is being carried forward by the man himself and his current bandmates. “You know, I think it was Toy Caldwell's dad who said, ‘There's more to gray hair than old bones,' and we still have a lot of stories yet to tell,” Gray concludes. “People ask me all the time what I'm gonna do when I turn 80, and I always say, ‘The same thing that we're continuing to do now.' We're road warriors, there's no doubt about that—and I don't intend to slow down.”

The Marshall Tucker Band includes Doug Gray (lead vocals), B.B. Borden (drums), Ryan Ware (bass/vocals), Marcus James Henderson (keyboards/saxophone/flute/vocals), Chris Hicks (guitar/vocals), and Rick Willis (guitar/vocals).

The Outlaws

For The Outlaws, it's always been about the music. For more than 40 years, the Southern Rock legends celebrated triumphs and endured tragedies to remain one of the most influential and best-loved bands of the genre. Today, The Outlaws have returned with new music, new focus, and an uncompromising new mission: It's about a band of brothers bound together by history, harmony, and the road. It's about a group that respects its own legacy while refusing to be defined by its past. But most of all, it's about pride.

It's About Pride was also the title of the band's acclaimed 2012 album, universally hailed as their victorious comeback. “Because The Outlaws had been out of the public eye for so long, it was almost like starting over,” explains founding singer/songwriter/guitarist Henry Paul. “But because of the band's history, we dig deeper, write better, perform stronger. Everything we do is to reinforce the notion that The Outlaws still matter, and that Southern Rock will always matter. It's a message we're proud to bring into the 21st century.”



Formed in Tampa in 1972, The Outlaws—known for their triple-guitar rock attack and three-part country harmonies—became one of the first acts signed by Clive Davis (at the urging of Ronnie Van Zant) to his then-fledgling Arista Records. The band's first three albums The Outlaws, Lady In Waiting, and Hurry Sundown—featuring such rock radio favorites as “There Goes Another Love Song,” “Green Grass & High Tides,” “Knoxville Girl,” and “Freeborn Man”—would become worldwide gold and platinum landmarks of the Southern Rock era. Known as ‘The Florida Guitar Army' by their fans, The Outlaws earned a formidable reputation as an incendiary live act touring with friends The Allman Brothers, Lynyrd Skynyrd, The Marshall Tucker Band, and The Charlie Daniels Band.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

About State Theatre New Jersey

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.