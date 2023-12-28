Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

State Theatre New Jersey to Present DANIEL TIGER'S NEIGHBORHOOD LIVE! KING FOR A DAY! in January

The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike.

By: Dec. 28, 2023

State Theatre New Jersey will present Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE! King for a Day! on Saturday, January 13 at 2pm. The live theatrical production is filled with music, dancing, and wonderful surprises that will warm the hearts of preschoolers, parents, and grandparents alike. Tickets range from $25-$75.

The grr-ific musical for little tigers and grown-ups alike is back! The hugely popular Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood LIVE!, based on the #1 PBS KIDS TV series, has delighted live audiences on stages across the country. Now, in its fourth year of touring, your favorite characters are hopping back on board the Trolley and coming to New Brunswick.

Daniel and all of his friends invite you for a brand-new adventure in Neighborhood of Make-Believe where Daniel learns just what it takes to be King. The beloved characters come alive on stage to captivate you with new songs to sing along to, magical moments, and SURPRISE guests along the way! It’s an event filled with tigertastic fun, teaching the valuable lessons of kindness, helping others, and being a friend.  


For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit online at Click Here. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply. 

  

About State Theatre New Jersey 

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre’s historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tom Jones, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances. 

State Theatre New Jersey’s programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.  

 STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY 

Guest Services - 732-246-SHOW (7469) 

Online - STNJ.org 

PHOTOS AND INTERVIEWS FURNISHED UPON REQUEST 

Please contact Kelly Blithe at 

732-247-7200, ext. 542 or by email at kblithe@stnj.org

Information in this release is current as of December 28, 2023. 

Up-to-the-minute information on events and State Theatre news, 

online at Click Here


