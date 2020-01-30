State Theatre New Jersey presents GET THE LED OUT, a Celebration of “The Mighty Zep”

State Theatre New Jersey presents Get the Led Out performing A Celebration of "The Mighty Zep," celebrating the music the Led Zeppelin on Friday, February 21, 2020, 8pm. Tickets range from $25-$45.

From the bombastic and epic, to the folky and mystical, Get the Led Out (GTLO) have captured the essence of the recorded music of Led Zeppelin and brought it to the concert stage. The Philadelphia-based group consists of six veteran musicians' intent on delivering Led Zeppelin live, like you've never heard before. Utilizing the multi-instrumentalists at their disposal, GTLO re-create the songs in all their depth and glory with the studio overdubs that Zeppelin themselves never performed. GTLO delivers three guitarists on stage.

Members of the GTLO include Paul Sinclair, Paul Hammond, Jimmy Marchiano¸ Eddie Kurek, Adam Ferrailoi, Phil D'Angostino, and guest singer Diana DeSantis.

Dubbed by the media as "The American Led Zeppelin," Get the Led Out offers a strong focus on the early years. They also touch on the deeper cuts that were seldom, if ever heard in concert. In this performance GTLO will include a special acoustic set with Zep favorites such as "Tangerine" and the "Battle of Evermore" performed in its' original instrumentation with guest singer Diana DeSantis.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.

The theater exists to enrich people's lives, contribute to a vital urban environment, and build future audiences by presenting the finest performing artists and entertainers and fostering lifetime appreciation for the performing arts through arts education. State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of Chosen Freeholders through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund. United is the official airline of the State Theatre.

Photo credit: Lisa Schaffer





Related Articles Shows View More New Jersey Stories

More Hot Stories For You