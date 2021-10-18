Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE FAB FOUR – THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE

pixeltracker

The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail.

Oct. 18, 2021  

State Theatre New Jersey Presents THE FAB FOUR – THE ULTIMATE TRIBUTE

State Theatre New Jersey presents The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute on Friday, October 28, 2021, 8pm. Tickets range from $24-$54.

The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. The concert features uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude."

Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career. This tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.


For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.


Related Articles View More New Jersey Stories

Buy at the Theatre Shop

T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More
Hadestown Hermes Feather Pin
Hadestown Hermes Feather Pin
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Wicked Witch Hat Keychain
Book of Mormon Women's Logo V-neck
Book of Mormon Women's Logo V-neck

More Hot Stories For You

  • Pop-Trap Artist MATTMAC Continues To Inspire With “Status”
  • Laszlo Jones Roams The Darker Side Of Romance With Provocative “Out Of My Head”
  • Trumpeter and Composer Chris Botti Announced at the Eccles Center
  • Coastal Jazz & Blues Society Announces IRONFEST: A Fall Jazz Concert Series