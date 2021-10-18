State Theatre New Jersey presents The Fab Four - The Ultimate Tribute on Friday, October 28, 2021, 8pm. Tickets range from $24-$54.

The Emmy Award-winning Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail. The concert features uncanny, note-for-note live renditions of Beatles' classics such as "Can't Buy Me Love," "Yesterday," "A Day In The Life," "Twist And Shout," "Here Comes The Sun," and "Hey Jude."



Their incredible stage performances include three costume changes representing every era of the Beatles ever-changing career. This tribute to the Beatles has amazed audiences in countries around the world, including Japan, Australia, France, Hong Kong, The United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, and Brazil.



For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469) or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open by phone and email only, Tuesday through Friday from 11am to 5pm. For in-person purchases, Guest Services is open Tuesday through Friday from 12pm to 4:30pm. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.