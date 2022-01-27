State Theatre New Jersey Presents An Evening With Itzhak Perlman, February 5

The fully renovated State Theatre New Jersey presents An Evening with Itzhak Perlman on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at 8pm. For this program, violinist Itzhak Perlman-joined by pianist Rohan De Silva-shares the story of his life and career through anecdotes, musical pieces, and personal photos from his archives. Tickets range from $49-$99.

Violinist Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded a classical musician. Beloved for his charm and humanity as well as his talent, he is treasured by audiences throughout the world who respond not only to his remarkable artistry but also to his irrepressible joy of music-making and communicating with audiences.

Born in Israel in 1945, Perlman completed his initial training at the Academy of Music in Tel Aviv. An early recipient of an America-Israel Cultural Foundation scholarship, he was propelled to national recognition on The Ed Sullivan Show in 1958. The 60th anniversary of this milestone was celebrated with a return to the Ed Sullivan Theater on November 2, 2018, in a special guest appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

Following Perlman's studies at the Juilliard School with Ivan Galamian and Dorothy DeLay, he won the Leventritt Competition in 1964, which led to a burgeoning worldwide career and performances with every major orchestra and at concert halls around the globe.

Perlman has been honored with 16 Grammy Awards, four Emmy Awards, a Kennedy Center Honor, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a Genesis Prize, a National Medal of Arts by President Clinton, a Medal of Liberty by President Reagan, and a Presidential Medal of Freedom by President Obama which is the nation's highest civilian honor.

Pianist Rohan De Silva's partnerships with violin virtuosos Itzhak Perlman, Pinchas Zukerman, Cho-Liang Lin, Midori, Joshua Bell, Benny Kim, Kyoko Takezawa, Vadim Repin, Gil Shaham, Nadja Salerno-Sonnenberg, and James Ehnes have led to highly acclaimed performances at recital venues all over the world.



He has performed on the stages of Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center's David Geffen Hall and Alice Tully Hall, Kennedy Center, Los Angeles' Disney Concert Hall, Wigmore Hall and Barbican Centre in London, Amsterdam's Concertgebouw, Philharmonie de Paris, Munich Gasteig, Mozarteum Salzburg, La Scala in Milan, and Suntory Hall in Tokyo.



Alongside Perlman, De Silva has appeared worldwide in recital and performed multiple times at the White House, most recently in 2012 at the invitation of President Barack Obama and Mrs. Obama for Israeli President and Presidential Medal of Freedom honoree Shimon Peres and at a State Dinner in 2007, hosted by President George W. Bush and Mrs. Bush for Her Majesty The Queen and His Royal Highness The Duke of Edinburgh.



