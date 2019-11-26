State Theatre New Jersey Presents American Repertory Ballet In THE NUTCRACKER

State Theatre New Jersey presents American Repertory Ballet's Nutcracker for five performances on Friday, December 13, 2019 at 8pm; Saturday, December 14, 2019 at 2pm and 7pm; and Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 1pm and 5pm. These are the only American Repertory Ballet performances featuring a live orchestra and the Princeton Girlchoir. Tickets range from $25-$65.



American Repertory Ballet (ARB) brings the beloved classic Nutcracker to the stage with Tchaikovsky's magnificent score, stunning sets, thrilling choreography, and a cast of more than 100 performers. A holiday tradition for more than 50 years, ARB's is one of the longest continuously running Nutcracker productions in the nation and the State Theatre performances are one ARB productions in New Jersey to include both a live orchestra and choir.

ARB's professional company will be joined by select students from Princeton Ballet School to tell the story of a young girl named Clara and how a mysterious gift from her Uncle Drosselmeyer brings about enchanted dreams and fantastical scenes.

For tickets, more information, or group discounts, call State Theatre Guest Services at 732-246-SHOW (7469), or visit us online at STNJ.org. State Theatre Guest Services, located at 15 Livingston Ave, New Brunswick NJ, is open Monday through Friday from 10am to 6pm; Saturday from 1pm to 5pm; and at least three hours prior to curtain on performance dates unless otherwise specified. Additional ticket and transaction fees may apply.



