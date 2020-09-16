State Theatre New Jersey Announces Four Online Events For September And October

State Theatre joins venues across the country for a nationwide watch of the riveting new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble.

State Theatre New Jersey announces four new online events for September and October. During the month of September, State Theatre joins venues across the country for a nationwide watch of the riveting new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble.

Viewers can rent the film now and then watch a live virtual panel on Monday, September 21 at 7pm. The panel features the film's director and civil rights advocates as they talk about Representative Lewis's legacy and how we can keep his campaign for justice alive.

On Friday, September 18 at 8pm, State Theatre New Jersey presents the live, online interactive magic experience, Camera Tricks with Ben Seidman. Then, on Thursday, October 1 at 8pm, State Theatre presents Max Major-Remote Control: A Mind Reading Experiment Live on Zoom.

On Wednesday, October 7 at 9pm, Suzanne Vega performs from the Blue Note for an at-home live-stream of her hit show An Evening of New York Songs and Stories.

For more information, to rent Good Trouble, or to purchase tickets to Ben Seidman, Max Major, or Suzanne Vega, go to STNJ.org.

About the Events:

John Lewis: Good Trouble



Film Plus Online Panel Discussion



Nationwide watch: Sept. 3-21

Online Panel Discussion: Monday, September 21 at 7pm



State Theatre joins venues from across the country for a nationwide watch of the riveting new documentary John Lewis: Good Trouble followed by a live virtual panel on September 21, featuring the film's director and civil rights advocates as they talk about Representative Lewis's legacy of fearless protest and how we can keep his campaign for justice alive.



First, patrons can rent the film directly from Magnolia Pictures for $12. This rental provides exclusive access to two other videos: Film of an interview Congressman Lewis gave to Oprah Winfrey shortly before his death earlier this year, as well as a one-hour panel, recorded in July, between the film's director, Dawn Porter, and two of the other original Freedom Riders, Dr. Bernard Lafayette and Dr. Rip Patton. The rental also includes a $5 donation to State Theatre New Jersey.



Then, on Monday, September 21, at 7pm ET, watch a live virtual panel with director Dawn Porter; Ras J. Baraka, Mayor of Newark, NJ; Khalil Gibran Muhammad, Professor of History, Race and Public Policy at Harvard Kennedy School and Director of the Institutional Antiracism and Accountability Project; and Lonnie G. Bunch III, Secretary of the Smithsonian Institution. U.S. Senator from New Jersey, Cory Booker, will provide opening remarks.



Camera Tricks with Ben Seidman



Friday, September 18 at 8pm



The all-new live interactive magic experience, Camera Tricks with Ben Seidman, is streaming direct to at-home audiences. With his unique blend of psychological magic, clever comedy, and an artful sleight of hand, Seidman delivers a fun, one-of-a-kind, magic experience that keeps audiences guessing. Following an appearance on Penn & Teller's Fool Us, a guest starring role on Netflix's Brainchild, and as the only person in history to be named Resident Magician at Mandalay Bay Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Seidman has secured his position as one of today's hottest magic acts.





Max Major-Remote Control: A Mind Reading Experiment Live on Zoom



Thursday, October 1 at 8pm



This family-friendly interactive Zoom experience remotely controls the viewers actions and predicts their thoughts LIVE on screen through the powers of hypnosis and mentalism. Major has appeared on the TODAY show and America's Got Talent, as well as dozens of viral videos that have stunned millions across the internet. Not just a show, Remote Control: A Mind Reading Experiment is an incredible, hands-on experience. The intrigue kicks off before the show even begins when viewers receive a TOP SECRET package in the mail. It must remain sealed until the show begins.



Capacity is limited to only 40 passes per performance (each ticket allows viewing on one device). To receive the TOP SECRET package, orders must be placed six days prior to the October 1 Zoom event. Orders placed after this point will not receive a package. However, viewers who miss the date to receive the package will still have a fantastic time, and won't miss out on a mind-blowing, interactive experience.

An Evening of New York Songs and Stories

Wednesday, October 7 at 9pm



Coming in October, an at-home live-stream of Suzanne Vega's hit show (and now album) An Evening of New York Songs and Stories. Performed live at the iconic Blue Note Jazz club, the New York-themed setlist includes favorites like "Luka," "Tom's Diner," "Marlene on the Wall," "Ludlow," and Lou Reed's "Walk on the Wild Side." One of the foremost storytelling songwriters of her generation, Suzanne's "clear, unwavering voice" (Rolling Stone) has been described as "a cool, dry sandpaper-brushed near-whisper" by The Washington Post.

