State Theatre New Jersey 2023-24 Broadway Season Featuring THE CHER SHOW, MEAN GIRLS And More On Sale Now

Tickets for State Theatre New Jersey's 2023-24 Broadway Season, featuring Tony Award-winning Broadway artists and Broadway hit shows, go on sale on Friday, July 21 at 10am.

A “Broadway Buy More Save More” program will also launch on July 21. Ticket buyers who purchase two Broadway shows save 10% or buy three or more shows save 15%. Ticket buyers can also become a season ticket holder and save 20%. Season ticket holders for the State Theatre's Broadway shows receive a wide array of benefits, from first access to the best seats, 20% savings on single ticket prices and on any show added to the Broadway season, bring your friends 15% off discounts, half price drinks, exclusive concierge access to handle seating needs, and free exchanges within the same show.

State Theatre New Jersey's Broadway Series kicks-off with Pretty Woman: The Musical on October 7-8; then continues with the New York Times Critics' Pick Come From Away on January 5-7; the Tony Award-winning musical, The Cher Show on February 9-11; Clue on April 27-28; and the hilarious musical comedy, Mean Girls on May 11-12.

Oher shows included in the Broadway season include Chicago The Musical on November 18-19; the beloved Annie on February 2-4; and The Kite Runner on May 3-4. Also, added to STNJ's Broadway season are four concerts with some of the biggest Broadway stars of all time. The featured artists include Broadway legend, Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive on October 20; the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary Grammy Award-nominated artist, Sarah Brightman: A Christmas Symphony on November 26; Tony, Grammy, and Emmy-winner Audra McDonald in Concert on January 21; and An Evening with Sutton Foster on March 1, who was most recently seen on Broadway in an acclaimed turn as Marian Paroo in The Music Man.

2023-24 STATE THEATRE NEW JERSEY BROADWAY SEASON:

Pretty Woman: The Musical

Sat, October 7, 2023 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, October 8, 2023 at 1pm & 6:30pm

Pretty Woman: The Musical, based on one of Hollywood's most beloved romantic stories of all time, springs to life with a powerhouse creative team led by two-time Tony Award-winning director and choreographer Jerry Mitchell (Hairspray, Kinky Boots, Legally Blonde).

Brought to the stage by lead producer Paula Wagner, Pretty Woman: The Musical features an original score by Grammy-winner Bryan Adams and Jim Vallance (“Summer of '69”, “Heaven”), and a book by the movie's legendary director Garry Marshall and screenwriter J. F. Lawton. Pretty Woman: The Musical will lift your spirits and light up your heart.

Tickets: $40-$105

Mandy Patinkin In Concert: Being Alive

with Adam Ben-David on Piano

Thu, October 20, 2023 at 8pm

Before he was an Emmy-winning TV star, Mandy Patinkin was already a Tony-winning Broadway legend. Mandy Patinkin in Concert: Being Alive presents the acclaimed actor, singer, and storyteller in his most electrifying role: concert performer. “Mandy Patinkin is in the business of showstopping,” raves The New Yorker, and that's exactly what he does in this powerful, passionate evening of song. Being Alive is a collection of many of Patinkin's favorite Broadway and classic American tunes, from Irving Berlin to Stephen Sondheim, and from Cole Porter to Harry Chapin.

Tickets: $29-$99

Chicago the Musical

Sat, November 18, 2023 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, November 19, 2023 at 1pm & 6:30pm

After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations.

Tickets: $40-$105

Sarah Brightman

A Christmas Symphony

Sun, November 26, 2023 at 7:30pm

An annual tradition, and in celebration of the most wonderful time of year, the world's biggest-selling soprano and legendary Grammy Award-nominated artist, Sarah Brightman, brings her A Christmas Symphony tour to State Theatre New Jersey! Accompanied by orchestra, choir, and special guests, this magical holiday show will feature Brightman performing many of her holiday classics and greatest hits.

Tickets: $69-$164

Come From Away

Fri, January 5, 2024 at 8pm

Sat, January 6, 2024 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, January 7, 2024 at 1pm

This New York Times Critics' Pick takes you into the heart of the remarkable true story of 7,000 stranded passengers and the small town in Newfoundland that welcomed them. Cultures clashed and nerves ran high, but uneasiness turned into trust, music soared into the night, and gratitude grew into enduring friendships. This breathtaking musical is written by Tony nominees Irene Sankoff and David Hein, directed by Tony-winning Best Director, Christopher Ashley and musical staging by Tony-nominee Kelly Devine. The tour is directed by Daniel Goldstein with musical staging by Richard J. Hinds, based on the original Broadway direction and choreography.

Tickets: $40-$105

Audra McDonald in Concert

Sun, January 21, 2024 at 7:30pm

Audra McDonald is unparalleled in the breadth and versatility of her artistry as both a singer and an actor. The winner of a record-breaking six Tony Awards, two Grammy Awards, and an Emmy, in 2015 she received a National Medal of Arts from President Barack Obama and was named one of Time magazine's 100 most influential people. She won Tonys for her performances in Carousel, Master Class, Ragtime, A Raisin in the Sun, The Gershwins' Porgy and Bess, and Lady Day at Emerson's Bar & Grill, which also served as the vehicle for her Olivier-nominated 2017 West End debut.

Tickets: $49-$154

Annie

Fri, February 2, 2024 at 8pm

Sat, February 3, 2024 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, February 4, 2024 at 1pm

The world's best-loved musical returns to State Theatre New Jersey with all the favorite songs including “Tomorrow,” “It's the Hard-Knock Life,” and “Maybe.” Annie, directed by Jenn Thompson (Anne of Green Gables world-premiere), features the iconic book and score, written by Tony Award-winners Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse, and Martin Charnin. This celebration of family, optimism, and the American spirit remains the ultimate cure for all the hard knocks life throws your way.

Tickets: $40-$105

The Cher Show

Fri, February 9, 2024 at 8pm

Sat, February 10, 2024 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, February 11, 2024 at 1pm

The Cher Show is the Tony Award-winning musical of her story, and it's packed with so much Cher that it takes three women to play her: the kid starting out, the glam pop star, and the icon. The Cher Show is 35 smash hits, six decades of stardom, two rock-star husbands, a Grammy, an Oscar, an Emmy, and enough Tony Award-winning Bob Mackie gowns to cause a sequin shortage in New York City, all in one unabashedly fabulous new musical.

Tickets: $40-$105

An Evening with Sutton Foster

Fri, March 1, 2024 at 8pm

Tony Award-winner Sutton Foster performs live in concert! Foster, an American actress, singer, and dancer, was most recently seen on the Broadway stage starring in an acclaimed turn as Marian Paroo in the Broadway revival of The Music Man, opposite Hugh Jackman at The Winter Garden Theatre. Her performance earned her a seventh Tony Award nomination as well as the coveted 2022 Drama League Distinguished Performance Award.

Tickets: $39-$99

Clue

Sat, April 27, 2024 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, April 28, 2024 at 1pm & 6:30pm

Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they'll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the cult 1985 Paramount movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.

Tickets: $40-$105

The Kite Runner

Fri, May 3, 2024 at 8pm

Sat, May 4, 2024 at 8pm

Based on Khaled Hosseini's beloved, international best-selling novel, The Kite Runner is a powerful new play adapted by Matthew Spangler that follows one man's journey to confront his past and find redemption.

Tickets: $40-$105

Mean Girls

Sat, May 11, 2024 at 2pm & 8pm

Sun, May 12, 2024 at 1pm & 6:30pm

Direct from Broadway, Mean Girls is the hilarious hit musical from an award-winning creative team, including book writer Tina Fey (30 Rock), composer Jeff Richmond (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), lyricist Nell Benjamin (Legally Blonde), and director Casey Nicholas (The Book of Mormon).

Tickets: $40-$105

After major renovations, State Theatre New Jersey celebrated its 100th Anniversary in December 2021 in a fully renovated theater including newly renovated lobbies, all new restrooms, upgraded HVAC systems, a new elevator for access to all levels, and brand-new theater seats. Originally built as a silent film and vaudeville palace, State Theatre's historic significance was honored by PBS by featuring it in its documentary series, Treasures of New Jersey, in the fall of 2018. “Treasures of New Jersey: State Theatre New Jersey” can be streamed at STNJ.org/explore/treasures-of-new-jersey-documentary. Today, State Theatre is the largest performing arts center in Central New Jersey and has welcomed more than six million people through its doors since reopening as a nonprofit performing arts center in 1988. State Theatre New Jersey is a cornerstone of the cultural vitality of Middlesex County and averages a total economic impact on New Brunswick and the surrounding area of more than $18 million a year. The mainstage programs have featured high-caliber artists such as Diana Ross, Tony Bennett, Kevin Hart, Ringo Starr, Melissa Etheridge, John Leguizamo, Harry Connick, Jr., Diana Krall, and Crosby, Stills & Nash. Program offerings include Broadway, orchestra, family, dance, comedy, rock/pop, jazz, Performances for Schools, and Sensory-Friendly Performances.

State Theatre New Jersey's programs are made possible by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts. Grant funding has been provided by the Middlesex County Board of County Commissioners through a grant award from the Middlesex County Cultural and Arts Trust Fund.