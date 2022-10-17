Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

South Camden Theatre Presents INCORRUPTIBLE This Month

The performance is on Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM.

Oct. 17, 2022  

South Camden Theatre Company has announced the opening of Incorruptible by Michael Hollinger on Friday, October 28 at 8:00 PM at their home base, the Waterfront South Theatre, the only free-standing theatre built in Camden in more than 100 years. "Incorruptible" is a hysterically funny dark comedy about the dark ages."

Artistic Director, Dawn Varava stated, "When I was asked to choose the final show of our 2022 season, it struck me that we really needed to select a show with a great deal of humor and fun. Life's been tough over the last couple of years and I personally know I needed a good laugh, so I chose the play Incorruptible." Dawn continued, "I had understudied for the show when it premiered at the Arden Theatre in 2014. So, I knew just how great and funny the show really is from that experience."

Dawn chose Drucie McDaniel to direct this very funny play. Drucie has more than 30 years of acting, directing experience for both theatre and film. She is also a member of Actor's Equity Association and was a founding member of the Walnut Street Theatre School. When asked what she most likes about the play, Drucie said, "I just love the humor in this irreverent, yet inspiring production. Plus, the cast we selected is absolutely delightful and really makes me laugh."

The cast for the show includes veterans of both stage and screen. They are Russ Walsh, Bastion Carboni, Lorraine Barrett, Steven Butler, Jess Otterbine, CD Schultz, Triston Haq, and Bobbi Block. Stage manager for this production is Jordan Chester.

Like its unambiguously ironic title, the play leaves little in the way of metaphorical mystery. Set around 1250 A.D. in Priseaux, France, the story follows a group of struggling monks who have resorted to selling the bones of their local deceased on their newly established black market of Catholic Saints. Shipping them off to distant monasteries, the austere religious leaders pass off the extremities as divine relics with the capacity to work miracles on any passing visitor with a penny and a prayer. Their customers build their religious audiences, the monks replenish their funds for the poor, and everyone goes home happy. After all, moral integrity can do little to fill a poor man's pocket or a starving man's stomach. As the most prudent of all the monks, Brother Martin, convincingly argues: "If we can't do good with our faith alone, then faith alone's no good."

With this axiom, Michael Hollinger, the playwright, spins the web that the riotous antics that hit the stage attempt to untangle - or perhaps tangle even further.

Robert Bingaman, South Camden's Board President welcomes this play to South Camden Theatre Company's stage for the same reason's Dawn chose the play, "It gives our audience the chance to come to our show, relax and simply enjoy a great story that is filled with laugh-out-loud fun. You'll want to see this show, it's a great ending to what has been an incredible season of theatre here at The Waterfront South Theatre."

You can learn more about the show on our website at www.southcamdentheatre.org. Tickets are available for general admission at just $20. There is also a Camden Resident ticket available for $5 thanks to a grant from Holman Enterprises.

Read more about the great cast also at: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2203611®id=16&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.southcamdentheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1/incorruptible-by-michael-hollinger/

The theatre company has also announced the shows for their upcoming 2023 theatre season. You'll want to see everyone of these terrific shows. There is something for everyone. You can view our 2023 season here:
www.southcamdentheatre.org/our-2023-season/

October 17, 2022

