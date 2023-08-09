South Camden Theatre Co. Presents The NJ and Regional Premiere of ALABAMA STORY By Kenneth Jones

South Camden Theatre Company has announced the planned opening of the New Jersey and Regional premiere of “Alabama Story” by Kenneth Jones on September 15, 2023. The cast is set, and rehearsals are underway under the direction of Connie Norwood.

“Alabama Story” is a play based on a true story about book banning, a librarian, a state senator, and black and white bunnies. In 1959, Emily Wheelock Reed was the State Librarian of Alabama who was challenged by a segregationist politician. Alabama State Senator E.O. Eddins demanded that a children's picture book — Garth Williams' “The Rabbits' Wedding,” about a rabbit with black fur marrying a rabbit with white fur — be purged from the shelves of Alabama libraries on the grounds that it promoted racial integration. This was absolutely ridiculous. Unfortunately, book banning is once again crippling our nation's libraries. Librarians are working tirelessly to have all books available for everyone to read. This play's plot could have been pulled from the news headlines from the past two and one-half years. Their battle is as real today as it was in 1959.

Kenneth Jones, the playwright stated, “I didn't want to write a docudrama that told the strict truth, but to create a collage of a play that was a mashup of theatrical forms. I love telling the artistic truth. I say that the play is set in “the Deep South of the imagination.” So, what you will experience is a political thriller, a workplace comedy, a courtroom drama, a romance, a history play, and more.”

Ms. Norwood, our director, is excited to take the helm of South Camden Theatre's production of “Alabama Story.” She was selected to direct this play by Artistic Director Dawn Varava, “because of her unique ability to tell complex stories and to bring the play's characters to life on our stage.” The cast selection was made from a large group of actor auditions. Anne Allen plays the “real-life” librarian, Emily Wheelock Reed. Eric Rupp plays Garth Williams, the writer/illustrator of “The Rabbit's Wedding” and others. Gene Dale plays Senator E.W. Higgins, the segregationist senator. Emily-Grace Murphy plays Lily, a white woman of privilege, opposite Maurice Tucker as Joshua Moore, an upwardly mobile middle-class African American. Adam Brooks appears as Thomas Franklin, Emily Reed's reference librarian.

Kenneth Jones also commented on his research for the play. “Emily Reed's story was widely documented in newspapers and magazines at the time, so a lot of source material existed, allowing me to draw from and expand upon actual language and public personalities. In fact, the play's most outrageous proclamations from the bullying politician (renamed Senator Higgins) are direct quotes from the man who used to be known as “Big Ed.” And when I read Emily's statement that “the free flow of information is the best means to solve the problems of the South, the nation and the world,” I was inspired by the grandeur and universality of the sentence: This is a story about access, a basic human right. Little did I know at the time that the words “free flow of information” make up one of the foundational tenets of librarianship itself.”

Kenneth continued about his hopes for those who see “Alabama Story,” “Mostly, I hope that “Alabama Story” sparks a memory of a beloved book, the person who gave it to you and the day that you realized that a “turning of the page” — whether moving forward in a book or in your personal evolution — could be both terrifying and wonderful. Maybe the play will also be a reminder that no matter what our differences, on some level, we all share the same story. “

You can meet the playwright for “Alabama Story,” Kenneth Jones immediately after the Sunday, September 17, 2:00 PM matinee. Kenneth will be attending and will take questions along with the cast about his play during a talk-back.

We hope that you will join us to learn more about the importance of “the free flow of information” in our lives today. Books are good. Book banning is bad!

Opening in November, South Camden Theatre Company is producing the Broadway Hit, “The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time."

15-year-old Christopher has an extraordinary brain: He is exceptional at mathematics but ill-equipped to interpret everyday life. He has never ventured alone beyond the end of his road, detests being touched, and distrusts strangers. Now it is 7 minutes after midnight, and Christopher stands beside his neighbor's dead dog, Wellington, who has been speared with a garden fork. Finding himself under suspicion, Christopher is determined to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington, and he carefully records each fact of the crime. But his detective work, forbidden by his father, takes him on a thrilling journey that upturns his world. Mark your calendar to attend this 2015 Drama Desk Award for Outstanding Play, the 2015 Outer Critics Circle Award for Outstanding New Broadway Play, and the 2015 Tony Award for Best Play when it opens at South Camden Theatre Company on November 3, 2023.

We've Also Added a New Show This December In Celebration Of The Holiday Season

Join us for six performances of “Who's Holiday - A Comedy With A Twist Of Rhyme” by Matthew Lombardo running December 8 through December 17, 2023. Who's Holiday” will be directed by artistic director Dawn Varava. Spend the evening, drink-in-hand, enjoying this wildly funny and heartfelt adults-only comedy that tells the story of Cindy Lou Who as she recalls that Christmas Eve she first met the Grinch and the twisted turn of events her life has now taken. “You saw her last when she was just two. Celebrate the holidays with Cindy Lou Who. Pull up a seat, and fill up your cup, 'Cause your favorite little Who is all grown up.” This one-person production stars Donyl Allen as Cindy Lou Who. Donyl was last seen in our production of “The Legend of Georgia McBride” as Ms. Tracy Mills. Don't miss this fun show.

The Waterfront South Theatre, home to South Camden Theatre Company, is a true gem in the newly designated Waterfront South arts district of Camden. It is the first free-standing theatre built in Camden in more than 100 years for theatre and is an intimate theatre space with room for 96 guests per performance. South Camden Theatre and its Waterfront South Theatre is just one block past the intersection at Broadway and Ferry Avenue on Jasper Street/Michael Doyle Lane.

Learn more about each show on our website at https://www.southcamdentheatre.org/our-2023-Click Here. Be sure to sign up for our email notifications and receive information on special pricing, new events, and more. Tickets are available now. General admission is $20. There is a Camden Resident ticket available for $5, thanks to a grant from Holman Enterprises.