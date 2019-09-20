Soul Singer Jon B Announced At SOPAC; Maplewood's Autumn Jones Opens

Tickets are still available for R&B and Soul singer Jon B on Saturday, October 5th at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range from $46-$58 and can be purchased at SOPACnow.org. Opening for Jon B will be Autumn Jones who hails from Maplewood.

Jon B is a consummate artist, an accomplished musician, noted songwriter and producer with several gold and platinum records under his belt. His is a richly textured body of music, a testament to one man's love of Soul. After graduating from high school he met Kenny "Babyface" Edmonds and his wife, Tracy Edmonds, who were interested in signing Jon to their label imprint, Edmonds Record Group. The relationship between Jon and Edmonds Record Group blossomed and his debut album Bonafide went platinum. He was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals for the single, "Someone to Love." His sophomore effort Cool Relax also went platinum and earned him multiple Billboard Music Award nominations including Top R&B Artist, Top Hot R&B Single for "They Don't Know/ Are U Still Down," Top Hot R&B Singles Artist and a Soul Train Music Award nomination for Best Male Single. "Are U Still Down" featured the legendary Tupac Shakur collaborating with Jon in the studio, before his death in 1996.

Jon also solidified his production sound with a collaboration with Jay Z and Coko (from SWV) featured on the "Hav Plenty" soundtrack. His third album Pleasures U Like featured some of R&B and Hip Hop's heavy weights, Faith Evan's, Nas, Az and Cuban Link, as well as the successful single "Don't Talk" which Jon wrote and produced himself. Jon later went on to write and produce records for Luther Vandross ("Grown Thangs"), Toni Braxton ("In the Late of Night") and songs for Gina Thompson, Color Me "Badd", "Az Yet" as well as remixing Michael Jackson's "You Are Not Alone."

Subsequent albums solidified his reputation as a quintessential musician. "With every album 40 to 50 songs are cut and here are some that didn't make the cut but have remained classics I feel the fans deserve to have a glimpse into all the B-Sides that complete Jon B," says the prolific songwriter, singer and producer.

Autumn Jones is a singer-songwriter from Maplewood, New Jersey, currently studying at Berklee College of Music in Boston, MA. The soulful R&B she creates is an expression of her life experiences as told through her stories from her recent album Bloom, which is available on all major platforms. She has had success performing in the Boston area at venues such as City Winery, Ryles Jazz Club, Midway Cafe and Hard Rock Cafe. She's also had recent success in New York City and Spain with her performances at Silvana in Harlem, Rockwood Music Hall in Manhattan and Radio City in Valencia. As a proud lyricist, she believes that the combination of word and music are extremely powerful and hopes that her songs and lyrics move others as much as they have moved her.





