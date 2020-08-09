Skyline Theatre Company's 2020 Horizon Award goes to Fair Lawn Borough's Ms. Robin Schamach

Skyline bestows this annual award to a true supporter of the arts.

Skyline Theatre Company, Bergen County's most established professional theatre company, announces its 2020 Horizon Award recipient is Fair Lawn Borough's Robin Schamach. Skyline bestows this annual award to a true supporter of the arts.

Ms. Schamach, a proud mother and grandmother, is a former professional Broadway dancer, actress and model. Robin feels extremely fortunate to have studied dance with Phil Black, David Howard, Valentin Forman, Igor Youskevitch, James Starbuck and Patricia Wilde. As an original cast member in the Broadway show Sugar Babies, she was thrilled to work with Hollywood legends Mickey Rooney and Ann Miller for the run of the show, as well as with Ann Jillian, Peter Leeds, Joey Bishop, Anita Morris, Helen Gallagher, Carol Lawrence, Edie Bracken and Rip Taylor. Her other stage credits included Broadway Salutes the New York City Opera at Lincoln Center's State Theater as well as various Off Broadway and Summer Stock productions. Robin's modeling assignments included those for Diane Von Furstenberg, Jordache Jeans, and Betsy Johnson, some taking her as far as Montreal and Hong Kong. Television credits included appearances on CBS's Guiding Light and NBC's Unicorn Tales as well as commercials for Sergio Valente Jeans, A&W Root Beer, Canada Dry and American Express with Marvin Hamlisch. A Magna Cum Laude graduate of Queens College with a degree in Theater and Dance, Robin is also a Certified Paralegal and is currently the Cultural Planner and assistant to the Borough Prosecutor for the Borough of Fair Lawn.

Skyline traditionally presents the Horizon Award at its annual Spring gala celebration, but unfortunately the 2020 gala was not able to be held this year due to public safety and health concerns related to the coronavirus. Instead, Sam Scalamoni, Artistic Director of Skyline, presented Ms. Schamach with her award in person at the George Frey Center for Arts and Recreation lobby where the company performs. A video of the presentation can be viewed on Skyline's website at http://www.skylinetheatrecompany.org/ and on its social media channels.

Skyline's Horizon Award is given to an individual or group that shows extraordinary support for Skyline's mission and programs. It gives Skyline an opportunity to applaud a true supporter of the arts in Bergen County. Past recipients include; Jerry Appelstein, ArtPride NJ, Senator Valerie Huttle, Mayor John Cosgrove, 2 Dogs Media and the Sandra S. Kupperman Foundation.

