Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey to Present WAITING FOR GODOT Beginning Next Month

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (STNJ) will continue its 2023 Main Stage season with Samuel Beckett's Waiting for Godot. Hailed “one of the true masterpieces of the century” by the New York Times, Godot has fascinated and infuriated audiences since it burst upon the world in 1953. This funny, cruel, moving, enigmatic metaphor is “theatre of the absurd” at its most breathtaking pinnacle. The production runs from September 13 – October 1. Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased by calling the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or by visiting ShakespeareNJ.org.

Originally slated for the 2020 and 2021 season, Godot has been in the making for a long time for Artistic Director Bonnie J. Monte, who is finally getting to direct what is considered one of the most important and compelling plays of all time. She has assembled a stellar cast of STNJ veterans and one young newcomer to bring Beckett's mysterious world to life.

The Cast:

Michael Stewart Allen plays the role of Lucky and is in his 23rd season with the company. Most recently seen in the 2022 Outdoor Stage Production of Much Ado About Nothing and in the 2021 production of A Child's Christmas in Wales. He has performed in theatre's across the country, including two seasons as a company member with The Old Globe, as well as working on various television and film projects.

Greg Derelian, playing Pozzo, has been with the company for 14 seasons. He was last seen in the 2016 production of Coriolanus and prior to that he portrayed Stanley Kowalski opposite Laila Robins' Blanche DuBois in Ms. Monte's acclaimed production of A Streetcar Named Desire. Along with his Broadway and Off-Broadway credits, he has worked with many of the nation's top theatre companies as well as in films and on television.

Tony Marble, in the role of Vladimir, is in his eighth season with STNJ. He was just seen in this season's production of The Rose Tattoo as the irrepressible Alvaro Mangiacavallo. Audiences will also remember him from STNJ's recent productions of Enchanted April in 2022, and in the title role of The Rainmaker in 2019. His prodigious list of credits includes scores of productions across America as well as numerous film and television projects.

Derek Wilson plays Estragon and is also in his eighth season with the company. He was last seen in the 2016 production of Richard III in the title role. He has been seen on Broadway in Macbeth at Lincoln Center Theatre along with various regional theatre, film, and television credits, including being a series regular in the popular shows Preacher and Future Man.

Jaiya Chetram, who is starting his freshman year at the New School in NYC, is making his STNJ debut in the role of The Boy.

The Director:

Bonnie J. Monte is in her 33rd season as the company's Artistic Director. Under her leadership for over three decades, the Theatre has evolved into one of the most respected classical theatres in the nation. Since 1990, she has directed over 90 productions for The Shakespeare Theatre. 2023 marks her last season as Artistic Director, though she will continue with STNJ in her new role as Artistic Director Emerita in 2024.

The Creative Team:

Waiting for Godot features Set and Costume Designs by Bonnie J. Monte and Lighting Design by Steven Rosen. Denise Cardarelli is the Production Stage Manager.

Tickets:

Single tickets for Waiting for Godot begin at $34 for preview performances and begin at $55 for regular performances. Prices range from $34 to $65. The Theatre offers various cost-saving opportunities, including $15 student rush tickets, which are available 30 minutes prior to each performance with a valid student ID, and a limited number of Pay What You Can tickets for every performance on a first-come, first-serve basis. STNJ also has a $30 Under 30 ticket option, which offers $30 tickets for patrons aged 30 and under, with valid ID. Other discounts are available including subscription discounts, a 10% discount for members of PBS/Thirteen and AAA members. For tickets, patrons can call the Box Office at 973-408-5600 or visit the link below.

Audience Enrichment & Accessible Performances:

For the same price as a regular ticket, the Symposium Series performances offer a post-show discussion with the cast and artistic staff. For Waiting for Godot, Symposium performances will be held on Tuesday, September 19th at 7:30 PM, Saturday, September 23rd at 2:00 PM, and Saturday, September 30th at 2:00 PM.

The Know-the-Show pre-show talks are offered free of cost with the purchase of a performance ticket. Prior to the Thursday, September 21st performance, at 7:00 PM, Ms. Monte will conduct a pre-show talk and Q&A for interested patrons. The performance that night follows at 8:00 PM.

The Shakespeare Theatre also offers Closed-Caption performances and Audio-Described performances throughout the season. The captioned performance for Waiting for Godot will be on Thursday, September 21st at 8:00 PM. The Audio-Described performance will be on Thursday, September 28th at 8:00 PM. For more information, please contact the Box Office.

The acclaimed Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey is an independent, professional theatre company whose Main Stage is located on the Drew University campus. One of the leading Shakespeare theatres in the nation, it is New Jersey's largest professional theatre company dedicated solely to Shakespeare's canon and other world classics. Through its distinguished productions and education programs, the company strives to illuminate the universal and lasting relevance of the classics for a diverse and contemporary audience.

The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey's programs are made possible, in part, by funding from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as funds from the National Endowment for the Arts. Additional major support is received from the F.M. Kirby Foundation, The Shubert Foundation, MacMillan Family Foundation, The Hearst Foundations, The Edward T. Cone Foundation, CTW Foundation, The Samuel H. Scripps Foundation, The Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, Carnegie Corporation of New York, Shakespeare in American Communities: National Endowment for the Arts in partnership with Arts Midwest, E.J. Grassmann Trust, Hyde and Watson Foundation, New Jersey Arts and Culture Renewal Fund at the Princeton Area Community Foundation, Union Foundation, The Merrill G. and Emita E. Hastings Foundation, Turrell Fund, The Jack K. Ayre & Frank Ayre Lee Theatre Foundation, The John R. Eckel Jr. Foundation, and the Howard Gilman Foundation, as well as contributions from numerous other foundations, corporations, government agencies, and individuals.