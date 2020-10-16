SOPAC to Present …AND THE BEAT GOES ON, a Virtual Celebration Fundraiser

The virtual event will take place November 14, 6-7 p.m.

Despite the restrictions on in-person celebrations, SOPAC will present ...And The Beat Goes On- an Online celebration that promises to be fun and friend-raising as well as raising some much needed funds to help it sustain during this down time. Clocking in at 60 minutes the November 14, 6-7 p.m. event will be chock full of engaging performances, opportunities to bid on spectacular gifts, a loving tribute to longtime supporters Leo and Barbara Sender, and most of all a celebration of New Jersey's beloved "Favorite Small Performing Arts Center."

"It's great to be anticipating this exciting event," says Paul Bartick, Chairman of the Board of Governors. "Even in tough times we have so much to celebrate. We hope people will tune in and enjoy the virtual party-and give generously too! This event will help us get through the upcoming months until we can open our venue once again."

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Dar Williams, international star David Broza and Broadway leading lady Christiane Noll will make appearances to remind us of how exciting it is to have performances like these on the stage. More performances will be announced shortly as the stars come out to shine on November 14th.

Local personalities Matt and Anne Servitto will serve as the hosts of the evening. These two will have you laughing so hard you won't even realize you are reaching for your wallet! Matt is an accomplished actor and spent seven seasons on The Sopranos as the FBI agent that endlessly tracked Tony Soprano. Anne is likely the only local singing real estate agent in town. Her clients love her for her big personality and gusto in getting them the best deals possible. You're going to love this South Orange couple.

Honoree Leo Sender is a past Board of Governors member and its go-to financial wizard of accounting. His wisdom and guidance have supported and helped SOPAC through the early growing pains into its current status as a renowned regional arts center. Barbara Sender, his co-honoree, is always by his side and enthusiastically attends performances and events without fail. She always makes sure SOPAC is on the recipient list from a private foundation she runs. This beloved couple has supported SOPAC in countless ways through the years.

The silent auction is always the highlight of any benefit, and this year proves no exception. There will be tickets to a celebrity taping at SiriusXM along with a tour of the SiriusXM studios and a unique package of Samsung electronics including Virtual Reality Gear with a controller and a smartwatch. More prizes be will be announced soon.

Sponsorship opportunities abound from $1,000-$10,000 with varying levels of benefits ranging from a three-course dinner for 16 with accompanying wine delivered to your home, full-page recognition in the program journal, listing as a major donor on the SOPAC website and more. For more information visit the SOPAC website or contact Shana at shana@sopacnow.org.

Tickets range from $100-$1,000 and include ticket links to the virtual show, wine, SOPAC-branded face masks and more! Visit https://www.sopacnow.org/celebrate for more information and to purchase tickets.

