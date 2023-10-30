SOMETHING LIKE A FAIRYTALE Comes to Newark Next Month

Hold onto your seats, because Aurway Repertory Theatre is about to whisk you away on a journey you won't forget! We're thrilled to present "Something Like a Fairytale,” written and composed by Lawrence Dandridge.

A story within a story, Something Like a Fairytale follows a mother, Alyse, who tells her young daughter the story of how she and the girl's father got together. She turns it into a fairytale so the little girl can understand it better. Through soulful music and fairytale magic, we hold a mirror to the realities of love in real life.

This show not only touches on universal subjects like parental pressure, love triangles, domestic disputes, and divorce (to name a few) but it also shines light on what it means to have a fairytale ending, specifically from the African American perspective. Through music that is influenced by many genres, this show takes us on a relatable journey that bridges the gap between the version of love we all long for and the version of love most of us actually get. Something Like a Fairytale was presented at the Thespis Theater Festival in the summer of 2016 and won 6 awards including Best Original Play, Best Score, and Best Director, it has also been presented at the National Black Theatre Festival in 2017, and most recently, Aurway produced an original album, which is available on all streaming platforms.

The production team includes writer/composer Lawrence Dandridge, who choreographed and music directed this production. Assistant Choreographer is Sierra Sanders, Marcus Beckett is the Assistant Director and the piece is directed by Veronica Gonmiah. Lighting Design by David Heguy, Set building by Brianna Selaey, and the brilliant help of Nicole Petrick, and Jeffery Osborne on props and set painting.

Aurway is excited for this collaboration with Superintendent Roger León and the Newark Board of Education, and is proud to announce that all Newark Public School students will be able to see the show free of charge for the duration of the production.

November 4th to 19th

Central High School Auditorium

246 18th Avenue, Newark, NJ 07103

The cast will star Chasity as Princess Alyse, Eden Hall and Nyla Bradshaw (double cast) as Nicole, Martin Carpenter as Prince Donovan, Jordan Owens as James, Demetrius Kee as King Rupert, Amber Brown as Queen Linda, Troi Gaines as King Daniel, Veronica Gonmiah as Maggie, Reiut Cohn and Shay Colon (double cast) as Allie, Kazoani Gonmiah as Lisa, Marquise Neal, Nasir Roper, Jay Quddus, Dante Maurice Folson, Nile Christopher Polk, Haneefah James, and Irley Vallejo.

For all the details about "Something Like a Fairytale," including ticketing info, showtimes, and exclusive events, head over to Click Here