SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL Comes to The Growing Stage

The Growing Stage, The Children's Theatre of New Jersey, located in the Historic Palace Theatre on Route 183 in Netcong, New Jersey is proud to present the finale Studio Series Presentation of the 37th season, SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL from June 6th through the 9th with performances at 7:30 PM on Thursday and Friday, and matinees at 4:00 PM on Saturday and Sunday. This play is adapted by John Olive from Louis Sachar's Wayside School novels. The production is directed by Cara Ganski, TGS Veteran Actor.

In the play, we're introduced to Wayside School which is sideways, however, that's how the builder built it. Instead of making thirty classrooms side by side, he built them one on top of the other, which explains why all kinds of crazy things happen there - especially to Myron, Bebe, Leslie, Rondi and Dameon, who attend class on the thirtieth floor. You'll also get to meet Mrs. Gorf, the meanest teacher at Wayside School, the delightful Mrs. Jewls, and Louis, the yard teacher. And, if you're curious, you might get to find out what happened to the nineteenth floor!

SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL is an all youth production featuring 16 young performers hailing from Hunterdon, Morris, Sussex and Warren counties. This production is a part of our Studio Presentation Series. This series initiated in the fall of 2009 has succeeded in engaging both patrons and artists. Targeted for specific-aged audiences rather than the wide-reaching family fare of the Main Stage, the series provides community artists with a unique opportunity to participate in the creative process of "trying out" new, more experimental works under the direction of our professional artists. This program allows our company to both cultivate new talent and challenge audiences.

Tickets for SIDEWAYS STORIES FROM WAYSIDE SCHOOL are $15 for Adults and $12 for Children & Seniors, with group rates available. Tickets can be purchased by calling the TGS Box Office at (973) 347-4946 or visiting www.growingstage.com.





