Roxey Ballet's American Holiday Classic THE NUTCRACKER Opens Thanksgiving Weekend

Roxey Ballet presents its annual production of the American holiday classic, The Nutcracker.

A favorite seasonal tradition of area residents and visitors alike, this performance appeals to adults and children as they enjoy the magical spectacle created by Mark and Melissa Roxey, founders of The Roxey Ballet Company and The Mill Ballet School.

The Nutcracker stage performances begin Thanksgiving weekend and run through December 3, located at the Villa Victoria Theater in Ewing, NJ.

Roxey's production provides the perfect introduction to ballet for children of all ages and is a timeless tradition enjoyed by adults. A school matinee will be held on December 1 at 10 am and is open to the public. The audience will be delighted by the unique experience of students from the Mill Ballet School and area dance schools, dancing alongside company dancers, inspiring the community with a professional production full of familiar faces.

Roxey Ballet's Nutcracker is directed by Mark Roxey, co-founder of this acclaimed professional company, and features over 200 costumes designed by Alicia Worden and Nilda Roxey with lighting by Jeffrey Goldstein. The cast is a blend of international professional dancers and students from local towns including New Hope, Lambertville, Doylestown, Flemington, Newtown, Stockton, Hopewell, Lawrenceville, Pennington, Ewing, and Princeton.

During the performance, Clara and her friends will take you on an enchanting voyage to meet magical mice, giant rats, marching soldiers, swirling snowflakes, waltzing flowers, and the beautiful Sugar Plum Fairy. Brilliant costumes and elaborate sets draw the audience into a heart-lifting marvelous journey that ushers in the seasonal spirit. A visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and their elves will delight audience members of all ages. Experience this wonderful production and make lasting family memories with Roxey Ballet's Nutcracker, recognized as the most family-friendly production in the region.

A sensory-friendly performance will occur on December 9 at 3 pm, suitable for children and adults with ASD and other special needs or sensitivities. Adaptations include decreased sound levels, elimination of special effects, a reduced length of performance, and increased house lighting. This performance is also a great option for very young children, providing a relaxed atmosphere with the freedom to move around.

All Nutcracker performances with both in-person and virtual ticket options can be found by visiting Click Here for tickets and more information. Villa Victoria is located at 376 W. Upper Ferry Rd., Ewing, NJ, and Mill Ballet is located at 46 N. Sugan Rd., New Hope, PA.

Roxey Ballet is a non-profit organization and was incorporated in 1995 as a New Jersey non-profit organization whose mission is to deliver artistic and cultural excellence through professional dance performances, residencies, educational programs, workshops, and master classes. Roxey Ballet makes every effort to be fully accessible physically and programmatically, welcoming and educating artists with disabilities, who are culturally diverse, and of varying genders while promoting equality for their greater fulfillment and experience. Roxey Ballet is rooted in diversity and is proud of its commitment to anti-racism, equity, and inclusion and provides a safe space for learning, creating, sharing, and collaborating. Through their unique and diverse works audiences and artists find inspiration, education, and access to high-quality dance performances.

Roxey Ballet's programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, The New Jersey Cultural Trust, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, VSA Kennedy Center The International Organization on Arts & Disabilities, Church and Dwight, Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission, Dance NJ, The Princeton Area Community Foundation, and by private donations from individuals and businesses.