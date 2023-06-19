Roxey Ballet Will Host River Dance Festival

The festival takes place August 18-20.

By: Jun. 19, 2023

Roxey Ballet will host the second annual River Dance Festival on August 18-20 at Mill Ballet in New Hope, PA. Dancers, choreographers, and creators are invited to apply to participate in this three-day event featuring diverse talent from across the nation. The mission of the festival is to give artists a platform to present their work with an emphasis on BIPOC artists. The River Dance Festival provides artists with professional theatrical space to perform and rehearse, a high-quality video of their show, and audience feedback.

The 3-day event is structured around the topic of social justice and equity and Roxey Ballet will be taking into special consideration choreographers that are able to represent this theme in their work. The company is excited to host artists of all backgrounds, providing the opportunity to influence cultural or racial change in society, speak their truth, and advance efforts to create equity in the arts.

All styles of dance are welcomed and applications may be completed for a solo, duet, or group. The deadline to apply is July 3 and acceptance e-mails will be sent by July 8. Roxey Ballet will be offering warm-up classes prior to each show with dance artists. Works that are of exceptional quality may be asked to return as a part of Roxey Ballet's upcoming shows and choreographers may be asked back to set choreography for the company. To apply to participate visit roxeyballet.org/riverdancefestival, and for questions please contact info@roxeyballet.org.

Roxey Ballet is a non-profit organization incorporated in New Jersey in 1995. Their programs are made possible in part by funds from the New Jersey State Council on the Arts, a partner agency of the National Endowment for the Arts, The New Jersey Cultural Trust, The Geraldine R. Dodge Foundation, VSA Kennedy Center The International Organization on Arts & Disabilities, Church and Dwight, Hunterdon County Cultural & Heritage Commission, Dance NJ, The Princeton Area Community Foundation, and by private donations from individuals and businesses.




