Rosaway Comes To Centenary Stage Company As Part Of Their Winter Thaw Concert Series

Centenary Stage Company's Winter Thaw Festival of concerts continues with a performance by ROSAWAY on January 27 at 8:00 pm. The concert will take place at CSC's Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices are $25 for adults and $15 for students of any age & children under 12. For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900.

Vocal, flute, drums, & machines - that's ROSAWAY: A Pop-Jazz band hailing from Paris. Distinctly French, somewhat theme-tune-style, and a whole lot of groovy, this four-piece group is a blend of past and present. Founding members Rachel Ombredane and Stéphane (AKA: SteF) Avellaneda have some weight behind them. Rachel studied classical flute and music at the Sorbonne and sang vocals for artists, including Ed SHeeran. SteF is an internationally renowned blues drummer who's played with and for the likes of BB King, Ben Poole, and Ana Popovic.

After California, Memphis and New Orleans, it is in Paris that Rachel and SteF set down their bags and founded ROSAWAY in 2017. Inspired by their past experiences on the road with American artists from the Pop and Blues scene (Ana Popovic, Buddy Guy, Jonny Lang…), the two musicians imagine a groovy, mixed and “feel good” Soul carried by the airy voice by Rachel whose technique allows her to vary the colors going from soul to gospel to rock.

A true travel diary, their latest EP “Dreamer” transports us to the roads of California, to the smoky jazz clubs of Chicago and to Frenchmen Street (New Orleans). ROSAWAY highlights their French identity, in their latest single “Midnight”, a tangy and very sixties pop with a chorus sung in French.

The music festival will continue with a concert performances by Diali Cissokho & Kaira Ba on Februrary 3. All performances will begin at 8:00 pm in The Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. And Ticket prices for each performance are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

The ROSAWAY performance will take on Saturday, January 27th at 8:00 pm in the Sitnik Theatre of the Lackland Performing Arts Center located on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Avenue, Hackettstown, NJ. Ticket prices are $25.00 for adults and $15.00 for students and children under 12.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Click Here or call the Centenary Stage Company box office at (908) 979-0900. The Centenary Stage Company box office is open Monday through Friday from 1:00-5:00 pm and two hours prior to performances. The box office is located in the Lackland Performing Arts Center on the campus of Centenary University at 715 Grand Ave. Hackettstown, NJ. Centenary Stage Company can also be found across social media platforms; Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Like and follow to receive the latest in CSC news and special offers.

The 2023-24 Season of Performing Arts events at the Centenary Stage Company is made possible through the generous support of the NJ State Council on the Arts, the Shubert Foundation, the Blanche and Irving Laurie Foundation, the Sandra Kupperman Foundation, the John and Margaret Post Foundation, The New Jersey Theatre Alliance, the CSC corporate sponsors, including Platinum Season Sponsor the House of the Good Shepherd, Silver Sponsors, Heath Village, Visions Federal Credit Union, Explore Warren, and Fulton Bank, and Centenary Stage Company members and supporters.