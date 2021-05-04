Ring-a-Ding-Ding Event Celebrates Frank Sinatra This Month

Frank Sinatra, legendary singer, actor and music icon, will be remembered and celebrated at an upcoming special event produced by Karen Morris of Sand Castle Communications.

Although Frank Sinatra passed away 23 years ago, on May 14, 1998, his music and film performances continue to entertain and inspire audiences of all ages.

A Ring-a-Ding-Ding Sinatra tribute luncheon, to honor the man and his award-winning career, will take place on Sunday, May 16th, from 11am until 2pm, at the lovely historic inn, The Columns, 601 Ocean Avenue, Avon-By-The-Sea, NJ.

Advance tickets are required to attend the beachside event, which will include a marvelous lunch, live music by a Sinatra style singer, along with a fascinating chat by two guest speakers.

Distinguished Sinatra scholars, Charles "Chuck" Granata and Dana Polan, will share their insights about Frank Sinatra and the songs he performed in a variety of feature films in which he starred, such as High Society, Guys and Dolls and On The Town.

Charles L. "Chuck" Granata is a leading expert on Frank Sinatra. He is a writer, record producer, music historian and archivist. Mr. Granata is the author of 4 books, including the award-winning book Sessions with Sinatra: Frank Sinatra and the Art of Recording, which has been identified as one of the most important studies of Sinatra the recording artist. He is also the producer of Nancy Sinatra's weekly radio program "Nancy for Frank" on Sirius-XM radio.

Dana Polan is Professor of Cinema Studies at New York University. He has taught about Frank Sinatra at NYU and has lectured about him at Ohio State University and Notre Dame. He is the author of 9 books in film and media, including The Sopranos, Julia Child's The French Chef, and Scenes of Instruction: The Beginnings of the U.S. Study of Film. He is the former President of the Society for Cinema Studies, and in 2003 was selected as one of that year's Academy Foundation Scholars by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

In addition, the swingin' vocal stylings of Jesse Posa, a well-known and talented New York Sinatra impersonator, will be entertaining all with a medley of popular Sinatra tunes!

Keeping safety in mind, a choice to sit outdoors on the patio or indoors while dining and social distancing, will be offered.

Tickets are on sale now. A code number is required to enter the ticket site to purchase. For info and ticket code, contact Karen Morris at sand3737@gmail.com.