ROCK OF AGES to be Presented at Exit 82 Theatre This Month

Exit 82 Theatre Company in Downtown Toms River, NJ is launching their 2023 season with the musical Rock of Ages by Chris D'Arienzo, playing weekends July 14-30, 2023.

It's the tail end of the big, bad 1980s in Hollywood, and the party has been raging hard. Aqua Net, Lycra, lace, and liquor flow freely at one of the Sunset Strip's last legendary venues, a place where sex machine Stacee Jaxx takes the stage and scantily clad groupies line up to turn their fantasies into reality. Amidst the madness, aspiring rock star (and resident toilet cleaner) Drew longs to take the stage as the next big thing (and longs for small-town girl Sherrie, fresh off the bus from Kansas with stars in her eyes). But the rock 'n' roll fairy tale is about to end when German developers sweep into town with plans to turn the fabled Strip into just another capitalist strip mall. Can Drew, Sherrie and the gang save the strip - and themselves - before it's too late? Only the music of hit bands Styx, Journey, Bon Jovi, Whitesnake and more hold the answer.

With an incredible cast directed by Jennifer Nelson, Rock of Ages will have you singing and dancing along in your seat! The talented cast includes Matt Dalton as Drew, Rachel Croom as Sherrie, Nick Wey as Stacee Jaxx, Tyler Cicardo as Lonny, Billy Cardone as Dennis, Jacob Rechel as Franz, Gabie Hocson as Regina, Nicole Picinic as Justice, Anthony Preuster as Hertz, Jennifer Shrestha as Constance and the Mayor, Makayla Bird as Waitress #1, plus an ensemble featuring Gianna Avenoso, Mia Avenoso, Cate Pasterchick, and Dora Santiago. The show also includes two featured vocalists, Patrick Comey and Kelly Servodio.

Performances take place Friday, July 14 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 15 at 8:00pm; Sunday, July 16 at 2:00pm; Friday, July 21 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 22 at 8:00pm; Sunday, July 23 at 2:00pm; Friday, July 28 at 8:00pm; Saturday, July 29 at 8:00pm; and Sunday, July 30 at 2:00pm.

Rock of Ages will also be the first musical to feature Bar 82, serving spirits, wine, and beer inside the theater before the show and during intermission. Bar 82 features beverages by local Toms River businesses, as well as specialty cocktails, including a "Dirty Sherrie" in honor of the show.

The Exit 82 Studio Theater is located at 73 Main Street in downtown Toms River, NJ. Tickets are $30 for Adults and $28 for Seniors (Age 60 and Up), and are available online at Click Here.

Celebrating fifteen years in business, Exit 82 Theatre Company, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization has been on the Asbury Park Press "Best of the Best Theatre" list in Ocean County five years in a row. Since 2008, Exit 82 has involved over 1300 volunteers, in 50+ productions and performed to over 47 thousand patrons from all over the world. And with an eye on the next generation of performers, Exit 82 runs a Creative and Performing Arts Academy in Toms River. Exit 82 is also the founding host organization of the Toms River Pride Festival since 2019. Exit 82 is always looking to expand their family, so take part in supporting this local non-profit to help cultivate the arts in NJ and your community! For additional information, please visit Click Here and find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @exit82theatre.