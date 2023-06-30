ROCK OF AGES to Take Center Stage at the Sieminski Theater in July

The Sieminski Theater and Centenary Stage Company will present 80’s rock musical Rock of Ages, an exhilarating and unapologetic homage to the timeless classics of rock ‘n’ roll on Saturday, July 22 at 7:30 PM and Sunday, July 23 at 2:30 PM.

It is 1987, and the fabled West Hollywood club the Bourbon Room is the seedy, sordid, vibrant heart of the Sunset Strip. The music venue has seen better days, but as run by chilled-out former rock impresario Dennis Dupree, and tended to by Dennis’s mischievous assistant Lonny, it is the essence of rock and roll. When bright-eyed young hopeful Sherrie Christian, a small-town girl who wants to make it as an actress, arrives in town, she bumps into Drew, a Bourbon Room busboy with dreams of rock and roll stardom. Love-struck Drew convinces Dennis to hire Sherrie, and the stage seems set for their romance. But when the Mayor of West Hollywood, persuaded by a couple of scheming German real estate developers, announces his intention to demolish the Bourbon Room and the entire gritty Sunset Strip, the stakes are raised. Dennis convinces rock god Stacee Jaxx, lead singer of megaband Arsenal, to play the band’s last show at the Bourbon Room, hopeful that the money raised will stop the building from being demolished.

The Broadway production of Rock of Ages was a resounding success, captivating audiences with its electrifying performances and nostalgic rock anthems. The production starred American Idol finalist, Constantine Maroulis, who will be appearing later in the season with his solo concert show and garnered him a Tony Award nomination for Best Actor in a musical.

Rock of Ages is a big, brash, energetic tribute to classic rock, to over-the-top ballads and fierce guitar, to the gritty glamour and rough energy of the Sunset Strip. Hilarious and campy, this jukebox musical features ‘80s hits such as “We Built this City”, “I Wanna Rock”, and “Don’t Stop Believin’”.

Tickets are available online at Click Here or by phone at 908-580-3892. Tickets range from $35.00 to $55.00 with discounts available for students and seniors. The theater is located at 8000 Fellowship Road, Basking Ridge on the campus of Fellowship Village.

Enjoy an exceptional preshow dining experience at Wilson’s Tapas Bar Lounge restaurant before the evening performance or at the Terrace View Dining Room for Brunch before a Sunday matinee. Located steps away from the Sieminski Theater, culinary dishes prepared by Fellowship Village’s award-winning executive chef feature only the freshest ingredients and highest quality. Dinner or Bruch is $59.99 per person plus tax and 20% service charge. Reservations are required. Call 908-580-3818.

About the Sieminski Theater:

Bringing a professional performing arts venue with a diverse lineup of entertainment to Basking Ridge and the surrounding communities makes the Sieminski Theater and Somerset County an artistic and cultural destination. We enjoy a newly expanded performance schedule from American Theater Group, Light Opera of New Jersey, New Jersey Festival Orchestra, Trilogy Repertory, and countless national touring groups. Our intimate, award-winning non-profit venue features technical amenities that rival any Broadway theater. Visit us at Click Here to view our upcoming entertainment schedule, where any seat is the best seat in the house.