ROCK 'N ROLL DOO WOP SPECTACULAR Comes to State Theatre New Jersey This Month

State Theatre New Jersey presents Rock ‘N Roll Doo Wop Spectacular featuring Chubby Checker, The Doo Wop Project, The Duprees, and Vinnie Medugo on Saturday, October 14 at 7pm. Tickets range from $39-$89.

Headlining the show is the legendary, ageless Chubby Checker. Checker grew up in South Philadelphia and formed a street-corner harmony group at age eight. He learned to play piano at Settlement Music School and went to South Philadelphia High School, where he entertained classmates, including Fabian Forte, with vocal impressions of Jerry Lee Lewis, Elvis, and Fats Domino. After school, he worked at Produce Market, where his boss was so impressed with his customers’ enjoyment of Checker’s singing impressions that he had him record a version of “Jingle Bells” in which he imitated popular recording stars. Dick Clark sent the song as a Christmas greeting to his business associates, and Cameo Parkway Records signed Checker. In 1959, “The Class” was his first hit record. “The Twist” was originally a “B” side, but Checker tirelessly promoted it on TV, in interviews and in performances. By the summer of 1960, “The Twist” became a #1 hit, introducing the concept of couples “dancing apart to the beat” and leading to a revolution in dancing with one dance craze leading to another (the Jerk, the Hully Gully, the Boogaloo, etc.), and Checker was at the forefront with “The Fly,” “The Pony,” and “The Hucklebuck.”

In 1962, “Pony Time” was a #1 hit that was on the charts for 16 weeks, and Checker starred in two movies: Don’t Knock the Twist and Twist Around the Clock. For the first time in record history, “The Twist” re-entered the charts and, by January of 1962, it was #1 again on the Billboard charts. Chubby Checker merchandise was everywhere: t-shirts, shoes, ties, dolls, even chewing gum! More huge hits followed: “The Fly,” “Let’s Twist Again,” “The Limbo Rock,” and he won the Grammy® for Best Rock Performance. He was the only act in Billboard’s history to have five albums in the top 12 at the same time. In 1964, he married Catharina Lodders, Miss World of 1962.

Checker continues to push musical boundaries while performing all over the world. In 1988, “Yo Twist,” performed with the Fat Boys, was a #14 hit and in 2007 “Knock Down the Wall” went to #1 on the Billboard Dance charts, introducing him to a new generation of fans.

Co-headlining the show is The Doo Wop Project. The Doo Wop Project consists of five Broadway stars from smash hit shows like Jersey Boys and Motown: The Musical. This supergroup of Broadway stars transforms hits from the classic and modern American pop songbook into unforgettable renditions of your favorite songs. The Doo Wop Project traces the evolution of the classic American Doo Wop sound with five guys singing tight street-corner harmonies (including songs by The Crests, The Belmonts, the Flamingos, and more). This musical journey includes the hit-sounds of Motown (including The Temptations and Smokey Robinson) and of classic east coast pop royalty like Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons and Dion. The group also performs “DooWopified” versions of hit songs by more recent stars such as Michael Jackson, Jason Mraz, Garth Brooks, Maroon 5, and more.

Members of the Doo Wop Project include Dominic Nolfi (original Broadway cast of Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, and A Bronx Tale), Charl Brown (Tony® Award nominee for his portrayal of Smokey Robinson in Motown: The Musical; Jersey Boys, Sister Act, HAIR), Dwayne Cooper (Motown: The Musical, Hairspray, Smokey Joe’s Café), Russell Fischer (Jersey Boys, Big: The Musical), John Michael Dias (Jersey Boys, Beautiful: The Carol King Musical) Sonny Paladino (Musical Director: Pippin, The Great Comet, The Last Ship, Billy Eliot, A Beautiful Noise, The Wanderer).

Duprees are known worldwide for their romantic interpretations of some of the most beautiful love songs ever written. They possess a smooth yet powerful vocal quality and heavenly harmonies, evidenced in the huge hit “You Belong to Me.” Other hits include: “My Own True Love,” “Gone with the Wind,” “Why Don’t You Believe Me,” “Have you Heard,” and “Theme from Exodus.” Although their romantic harmonies are second to none, The Duprees also present a dynamic stage show that will bring the house down.

Opening the show is VINNIE MADUGNO, a native of Staten Island and a young, up-and-coming star. He is a DJ on 77 WABC and WCBS FM, preserving oldies music and celebrating the timeless genre. He has also appeared live on the Cousin Brucie Sirus XM show and been featured in T.J. Lubinsky’s WPS DOO WOP GENERATIONS special.

