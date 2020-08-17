Professional Performance Prep Announces Casting For PSYKIDZ

The musical was made into a film premiering in September with a Virtual Red Carpet and special guests.

Professional Performance Prep (The Prep) announces its cast for PSYKIDZ, a new musical made into a film premiering in September with a Virtual Red Carpet and special guests.

The original musical was written by award-winning composer/lyricist Bobby Cronin and is about pre-teen Magnolia Donovan who "sees things", much to the dismay of her father Leo. Along with her Nana, Magnolia & Leo head to an old inn in Vermont for a getaway. There they encounter two families who have been chosen by world renowned psychic-medium Skylar Quinn to get specialized on-site training. After Nana convinces Skylar to let Magnolia join, the psychic kids develop their skills while helping a separated ghost family lost in the afterlife. To face her demons, Magnolia must believe in herself to exorcise the Shadow Man and save the ghost family.

Cronin says, "After Covid canceled three different productions of my work plus a London concert, I was thrilled to partner with The Prep and figure out how to turn my original musical PSYKIDZ into a film, but done digitally and remotely. I knew that the Prep talent would be top-notch as many of the students there have been on Broadway/tour or done extensive TV/film/voiceover work. I also knew that the students needed an outlet to perform, to be in a show as many of them had their school or professional shows canceled, too. So we have embarked on a brand new journey of musical theatre storytelling and the process has been so uplifting."

The full cast includes Catherine Ashmore Bradley (Broadway's Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, A Christmas Story National Tour, Nickelodeon's "DEEMA" on Bubble Guppies, "Happy" on Netflix), Gabriel Amoroso (Broadway's Harry Potter & The Cursed Child, Medea at BAM), Jaiden Klein (Frozen 1st National Tour, Aubin Bradley (Les Misérables National Tour, "Madam Secretary" on CBS, Happy on Netflix, upcoming film Mother), Alexandra Bradley (The Sound of Music National Tour, "City On A Hill" on Showtime), The Grinch National Tour, "Mother Goose Club" on PBS, HBO's I Know This Much Is True), Jon Martens (Kinky Boots Asia Tour, Billy Elliot at Goodspeed Opera House, Happy on Netflix), Taylor Kaplan (Voice of "MOLLY" on Nickelodeon Bubble Guppies), Lily Anna Schechter (Annie at Axelrod Theatre, Evil Lives Here on ID Channel), Lena Marano (upcoming films Mama and Lucia), Aisling Fagan (star of The Little Match Girl, Off Broadway), Brooklyn Norstedt, Conor Fagan, Giada Mangino, Reese Bruning, Regene Odon, Kara Pizzolo, Mia Portelli, Braxton Quinney, Derrick Delgado, Lily Haverty, Luli Mitchell, Kylie Ferland, Sienna Kay, Alex Fratto, Caleigh Anne, Ashley Burroughs, Erin Fitzgerald, Kayla Richins, Karum Bhawnani, Sabine John, Claire Kennedy, Kaitlyn Belen, Deja Richins, Libby Rue, Caden Cregg-Wedmore, Eliana Gamble, Tessa Porter, Taylor Garibel, Collin Rauch, Izzy Chagares, Natalie Richins, Gianna Minardi, Elana Bohm, Aleena Arico, Kate Kennedy, Chloe Daniels and Dominick Sena.

Cronin finishes by saying, "We are all learning new things daily about this artform and cannot wait to share the finished product as the amount of prep work has been extensive and detailed, with numerous Prep instructors, parents and friends helping along the way. A true Prep team effort!"

