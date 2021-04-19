Princeton Symphony Orchestra Announces Spring Chamber Concert Line-Up

The Princeton Symphony Orchestra has announced a springtime series of live chamber music concerts taking place on successive Thursdays in May at 6pm on the beautiful grounds of Morven Museum & Garden. The four-concert series offers performances by the orchestra's string players, the duo of Boyd Meets Girl, Momenta Quartet, and the PSO Brass Quintet. Outdoor seating consists of marked-off, socially distanced "pods" for up to two people, and masks are required at all times in keeping with current state health guidelines.

The Thursday, May 6 at 6pm series-opening concert Springtime Strings showcases the PSO Strings. On the program are Jessie Montgomery's Strum and Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky's Serenade for Strings.

On Thursday, May 13 at 6pm, Boyd Meets Girl features the duo of Australian guitarist Rupert Boyd and American cellist Laura Metcalf. The pair are known for an eclectic and engaging range of repertoire.

Momenta Quartet performs Thursday, May 20 at 6pm. The quartet's artistic vision encompasses contemporary music of all aesthetic backgrounds alongside great music from the recent and distant past. Its members are Emilie-Anne Gendron and Alex Shiozaki, violins, Stephanie Griffin, viola, and Michael Haas, cello.

Concluding the spring series on Thursday, May 27 at 6pm, the America the Beautiful concert includes works by American composers performed by the PSO Brass Quintet. Quintet members are Jerry Bryant and Thomas Cook, trumpets, Lars Wendt, trombone, Jonathan Clark, horn, and Jonathan Fowler, tuba.

The opening concert will be at Morven Museum & Garden's Education Center; the remaining three concerts will be at the adjacent Pool House, both with outdoor seating. Morven Museum & Garden is located at 55 Stockton Street, Princeton, NJ. There is ample free parking at the end of the museum's driveway. Patrons should plan on bringing their own lawn chairs or blankets to sit on. Tickets are available for $35/pod at princetonsymphony.org or by calling 609-497-0020.