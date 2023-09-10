Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month

Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present Bess Wohl's, Grand Horizons, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). The show will be presented over three weekends, starting Friday, October 6 and closing on Sunday October 22. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays.

Grand Horizons is a play written by Bess Wohl. It premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts in June 2019. The play later had its Off-Broadway premiere at the Second Stage Theater in January 2020.

The story revolves around Nancy and Bill, a married couple who have been together for over 50 years. As they approach their retirement years, they decide to make a significant change in their lives, intending to move to a retirement community called Grand Horizons.

However, their plans take an unexpected turn when their adult children, Ben and Brian, discover their decision. The revelation leads to a series of comedic and poignant events as the family comes to terms with the idea of their parents separating and beginning a new chapter in their lives.

Grand Horizons delves into themes of love, aging, family dynamics, and the complexities of long-term relationships. The play has been praised for its sharp humor, emotional depth, and well-drawn characters, offering a thoughtful exploration of the challenges and joys of growing older.

Grand Horizons stars James Lesko as Bill; Debbie Fiedler Buchsbaum as Nancy; Sharon Sommerhalter Podsada as Carla; Seth Kaplan as Ben; Marisa Gore as Jenna; Michael Del Valle as Brian; and Peter Vaiknoras as Tommy.

Grand Horizons is Directed by Bill Kaufman, with Assistant Director Felicia Benson-Kraft, Produced by Robert Klein and Ralph Martinez, Set Design by Ann Bertasso, Stage Manager Marisa Dolkart, Lighting Design Dan Giordano, Lighting Operator Randi Kestin, Sound by Chris (T-Bird) Thorn, Sound Operator Lisa Dahlburg, Costumes by Terri Caust, Props by Jessica Lohsen, and Social Media/Marketing by Ralph Martinez.

Director Bill Kaufman says: “When I saw Grand Horizons on Broadway, I knew this was great show for community theatre. It was funny, touching, and relatable to our audiences. My cast of talented actors and I can't wait to bring this wonderful show to life.”

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $22 for Seniors and Students.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The Players Guild of Leonia no longer requires audience members to show proof of vaccination to enter the theatre. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged while inside the theatre.