Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month

The show will be presented over three weekends, starting Friday, October 6 and closing on Sunday October 22.

By: Sep. 10, 2023

POPULAR

Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse, Starring Jeremy Jordan and Eva Photo 1 Full Cast Set For THE GREAT GATSBY at Paper Mill Playhouse
Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More Photo 2 Video: Eva Noblezada Talks HADESTOWN Exit, THE GREAT GATSBY and More
Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater Photo 3 Andrew Polec, Jordan Dobson, Olivia Puckett & More Will Star in HAIR at Two River Theater
Graham Phillips and Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC Photo 4 Graham Phillips & Talia Suskauer Will Lead SUNDAY IN THE PARK WITH GEORGE at Axelrod PAC

Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month

Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present Bess Wohl's, Grand Horizons, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre (130 Grand Avenue, Leonia). The show will be presented over three weekends, starting Friday, October 6 and closing on Sunday October 22. Performances are 8:00pm Fridays and Saturdays.

Grand Horizons is a play written by Bess Wohl. It premiered at the Williamstown Theatre Festival in Massachusetts in June 2019. The play later had its Off-Broadway premiere at the Second Stage Theater in January 2020.

The story revolves around Nancy and Bill, a married couple who have been together for over 50 years. As they approach their retirement years, they decide to make a significant change in their lives, intending to move to a retirement community called Grand Horizons.

However, their plans take an unexpected turn when their adult children, Ben and Brian, discover their decision. The revelation leads to a series of comedic and poignant events as the family comes to terms with the idea of their parents separating and beginning a new chapter in their lives.

Grand Horizons delves into themes of love, aging, family dynamics, and the complexities of long-term relationships. The play has been praised for its sharp humor, emotional depth, and well-drawn characters, offering a thoughtful exploration of the challenges and joys of growing older.

Grand Horizons stars James Lesko as Bill; Debbie Fiedler Buchsbaum as Nancy; Sharon Sommerhalter Podsada as Carla; Seth Kaplan as Ben; Marisa Gore as Jenna; Michael Del Valle as Brian; and Peter Vaiknoras as Tommy.

Grand Horizons is Directed by Bill Kaufman, with Assistant Director Felicia Benson-Kraft, Produced by Robert Klein and Ralph Martinez, Set Design by Ann Bertasso, Stage Manager Marisa Dolkart, Lighting Design Dan Giordano, Lighting Operator Randi Kestin, Sound by Chris (T-Bird) Thorn, Sound Operator Lisa Dahlburg, Costumes by Terri Caust, Props by Jessica Lohsen, and Social Media/Marketing by Ralph Martinez.

Director Bill Kaufman says: “When I saw Grand Horizons on Broadway, I knew this was great show for community theatre. It was funny, touching, and relatable to our audiences. My cast of talented actors and I can't wait to bring this wonderful show to life.”

Reserved seating tickets are $25, $22 for Seniors and Students.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: The Players Guild of Leonia no longer requires audience members to show proof of vaccination to enter the theatre. Masks are not required, but strongly encouraged while inside the theatre.




RELATED STORIES - New Jersey

1
RE: HISTORY CONTEMPORARY TAKES by Figurative Artist Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern Opens At Kean U Photo
RE: HISTORY CONTEMPORARY TAKES by Figurative Artist Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern Opens At Kean University

The Galleries at Kean University will feature the works of Lisa Ficarelli-Halpern, an award-winning American figurative artist known for re-contextualizing art-historical images within a contemporary setting, with the exhibition RE: History Contemporary Takes. It is on view through December 8 at the Karl and Helen Burger Gallery on Kean's Union campus.

2
Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month Photo
Players Guild of Leonia to Present GRAND HORIZONS Next Month

Players Guild of Leonia, founded in 1919, will present Bess Wohl's, Grand Horizons, at the Civil War Drill Hall Theatre. Get performance and ticket information here!

3
Pushcart Players Launches Season for 50th Year Photo
Pushcart Players Launches Season for 50th Year

Founded in 1974, Pushcart will be celebrating 50 years of stirring up serious fun for young people nationwide. Check out all of the 2023/24 season information here!

4
JCTC to Host Symposium For Immigrant Artists Photo
JCTC to Host Symposium For Immigrant Artists

As part of Jersey City Theater Center's 2024-25 strategic planning, Executive Producer Olga Levina, will host a conversation with all immigrant artists. Get all of the event details here!

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions Video
Watch Bobby Lopez Answer THE BOOK OF MORMON's 19 Questions
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal Video
First Look at the International Tour of HAMILTON in Rehearsal
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles Video
Character Breakdown: PURLIE VICTORIOUS Cast Unpacks Their Roles
View all Videos

New Jersey SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Waiting for Godot
The Shakespeare Theatre of New Jersey (9/13-10/01)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# SELLING KABUL By Sylvia Khoury
Premiere Stages at Kean University (9/07-9/24)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jurassic Park in Concert
State Theatre New Jersey (10/29-10/29)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
Richardson Auditorium at Princeton University (1/12-1/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grumpy Old Men: The Musical
Surflight Theatre (9/06-9/24)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beethoven’s Violin Concerto with Augustin Hadelich
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (1/14-1/14)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Come From Away
State Theatre New Jersey (1/05-1/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tchaikovsky’s Fifth Symphony
New Jersey Performing Arts Center (3/16-3/16)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Toxic Avenger
Playhouse 22 (10/13-10/29)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You