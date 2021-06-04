Players Guild Entertainers Will Perform a Frank Sinatra Revue This Month

"Players Guild Entertainers" will present a Frank Sinatra revue, which will bring back fond memories, and sure to be a most enjoyable evening.

They carefully chose a number of his most well known and much loved songs, including, "My Way" and "New York, New York".

Frank Sinatra the "Hoboken Crooner" was felt by some, "The greatest singer of the 20th century". He had an unprecedented power onscreen, and off. His rare combination of voice, acting talents, and the ability to tell a story musically, captivated his audiences.

Everyone knew that Frank Sinatra would be a legend. Ever since his heyday in the mid-20th century, Ol' Blue Eyes has captured the hearts of music lovers around the world.

The Guild is in its 101 year and it has offered numerous Drama and Musical presentations to our loving patrons and fans. We are in the process now of replacing our wooden deck. This musical promotion will help to cover some of, or all of, the replacement cost 0f $10,000.

The performance takes place on June 19, 2021 at 7:30 PM.

Directed by: Diane Arabella & Marc Leland

Music By: SteveTeti