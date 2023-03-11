Piff the Magic Dragon Returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse in May

America's Got Talent loser and viral sensation, Piff the Magic Dragon will return to the Ridgefield Playhouse on May 17 with magic, comedy, and a chihuahua.

Since breaking out on America's Got Talent in 2015, Piff the Magic Dragon has won the heart of America through his Las Vegas residency, countless television appearances, and internet fame. Piff was named one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch and was crowned Best Comedian, Best Magician, and Best Headliner at the Best of Las Vegas Awards. Don't miss Piff's one-night-only return to the Playhouse after two packed shows in 2020! You can expect great laughs, magic tricks, and of course, Mr. Piffles, Piff's canine companion famously known as the World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua. Piff the Magic Dragon returns to the Ridgefield Playhouse on Wednesday, May 17, 2023 at 7:30pm as part of the Barts Tree Service Comedy Series. Oddly enough, this show is not suitable for young children. VIP Upgrades available for Piff's Private Party! Before arriving in Las Vegas, Piff became a viral sensation on Penn & Teller: Fool Us, had eight sell out seasons at the Edinburgh Fringe, two in the West End and opened for Mumford & Sons, playing to 150,000 people on tour. He even has David Copperfield's seal of approval: "Piff is the best. A true original." Don't miss out on a night of jaw-dropping magic tricks and hysterical comedy when Piff returns to the Playhouse. Come see the Loser of America's Got Talent in a night of fun for some of the family!

For the past five years, Piff has headlined the iconic Flamingo Hotel and Casino in the heart of the Las Vegas strip, with over 250 shows a year in the Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre. In 2020, Piff was crowned the winner of TBS' Tournament of Laughs, triumphing over his heroes Jeff Ross, Natasha Leggero and Judah Friedlander. In 2019, he was voted one of Variety's Top Ten Comics to Watch and scooped Best Comedian, Best Magician and Best Headliner at the Best of Las Vegas Awards. He was named Tripadvisor Traveler's Choice in 2022. For an act that bills himself as the Loser of America's got Talent, this is getting awkward. But as The New York Times stated, "How are you going to top a guy in a dragon suit?"

Every hero needs a sidekick and Piff the Magic Dragon is no exception. Step forward Mr. Piffles - The World's Only Magic Performing Chihuahua. Accompanying Piff on his many adventures Mr. Piffles has been levitated, laminated, shackled in a strait jacket and shot out of a cannon - all in the name of entertainment. It was during the Edinburgh Fringe of 2009 that Piff realized he needed a gimmick. He found it the very next day in the shape of an eighteen month old rescue dog named Alfie. Twelve years later and now known as Mr. Piffles, he has blossomed into one of the most famous dogs in Las Vegas and the two of them are inseparable. They may be a double act but it's no secret who the star is.

For more information or to purchase touchless print at home ticket ($50-65, VIP Upgrade available) go online at www.ridgefieldplayhouse.org or, you can visit or call the box office (203) 438-5795. The Ridgefield Playhouse is a non-profit performing arts center located at 80 East Ridge, parallel to Main Street, Ridgefield, CT and is committed to keeping the arts alive and available to all.