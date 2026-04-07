Pianist Yoko Miwa And Her Trio To Perform Live At Regattabar This Month

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Internationally acclaimed pianist and composer Yoko Miwa will perform with her trio at Regattabar in Cambridge on April 17 at 7:30 p.m.

The performance will feature Miwa alongside bassist Brad Barrett and drummer Scott Goulding, with the program previewing music from the trio’s forthcoming album as well as an upcoming release with vocalist Mikayla Shirley, who will appear as a guest artist during the concert.

Miwa’s work draws on influences including Bill Evans, Keith Jarrett, McCoy Tyner, and Oscar Peterson, combining melodic composition with a range of stylistic elements. Her trio has performed widely, with releases including Songs of Joy, which reached No. 1 on national jazz radio charts, and Keep Talkin’, which received a four-star review from DownBeat.

Over the past decade, the trio has appeared at venues in Boston and internationally, including performances at Jazz at Lincoln Center, the Blue Note Jazz Club, and Birdland. Miwa has also collaborated with artists including Sheila Jordan, Slide Hampton, Arturo Sandoval, and Esperanza Spalding.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $30.15 to $41.79. The performance will take place at Regattabar, located at 1 Bennett Street in Cambridge.

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