Photos/Video: SHREK: THE MUSICAL at Algonquin Arts Theatre

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Algonquin Arts Theatre has released new photos and video of its production of Shrek: The Musical, running July 11–26, 2026. Based on the Oscar-winning DreamWorks Animation film, the musical brings everyone’s favorite green ogre and his unlikely companions to the stage in a colorful adventure celebrating friendship, acceptance, and the importance of being true to yourself.

The production stars Tyler Cicardo as Shrek, Alyssa Kiselev as Fiona, Connor McGorty as Donkey, Steven Copp as Lord Farquaad, Charles Thomas Hughes as Pinocchio, Julianna Belbol as Dragon, and Kelly Fitzgerald as Gingy. They are joined by a talented ensemble featuring Danaca Daddio, Nicole DiBlasi, Evan Eldridge, Joshua Butkus, Josh Ferro, Cordelia Rose Garton, Kyra Griggs, Dillon Groh, Amie Hueston, Edward Itte, Ellora Jain, Patrick Kenney, Brenden Kortenhaus, Jakub Kriso, Kerri McNeill, Austin Miler, Karina Minall, Benjamin Neller, Jack Nicolay, Susie Peltz, Jordan Polefka, Madeline Anne Ryan, Chris Strangfeld, Christopher Strippoli, Jax Terry, Kelly Thornley, and Clare Tranger.

Filled with outrageous characters, dazzling production numbers, and a message that resonates with audiences of all ages, Shrek: The Musical follows the unlikely hero Shrek as he embarks on a quest to rescue Princess Fiona. Along the way, he is joined by a wisecracking Donkey and encounters a host of familiar fairy-tale favorites. Featuring a lively score and plenty of laughs, the musical transforms the beloved film into an unforgettable theatrical experience.

“Shrek: The Musical is one of those rare shows that appeals equally to children, parents, and theater lovers,” said Pamela Ward, Executive Director. “Beneath all the comedy and spectacle is a heartfelt story about belonging, embracing who you are, and discovering that our differences are often what make us extraordinary.”

The creative team for Shrek: The Musical includes Jessica O’Brien (Director/Choreographer), Stephen Strouse (Music Director), Onali Rosado (Stage Manager), Jason Greenhouse (Scenic Designer), Emily Davis (Costume Coordinator), Roman Klima (Lighting Designer), Jan Topoleski (Sound Designer), and Anthony Greco (Properties).

Shrek: The Musical is sponsored by Broadway Ray.

Tickets are on sale now and can be purchased online at AlgonquinArts.org, by calling the box office at 732-528-9211, or in person Monday through Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Tickets start at $27.

Photo Credit: Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

SHREK at Algonquin Arts Theatre

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