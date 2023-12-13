Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld New Jersey Awards

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse

The production plays through January 7, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse.

By: Dec. 13, 2023

Paper Mill Playhouse is presenting Fiddler on the Roof, directed by Paper Mill Playhouse’s Producing Artistic Director Mark S. Hoebee. The production plays through January 7, 2024 at Paper Mill Playhouse (22 Brookside Drive). 

See photos from opening night below!

Fiddler on the Roof stars Jordan Gelber (PMP: Holiday Inn; Broadway: 
Avenue Q, Mr. Saturday Night; TV: “Elementary”) as Tevye, Jill Abramovitz 
(PMP: Ever After; Broadway: Beetlejuice) as Golde, Alexandra Socha 
(Broadway: Spring Awakening; TV: “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) as Tzeitel, Austen Danielle Bohmer (Broadway: Diana; TV: “FBI: Most Wanted”) as Hodel, Maya Jacobson (Off Broadway: Fidler Afn Dakh; Studio Theatre: Fun Home) as Chava, Etai Benson (Broadway: Company, The Band’s Visit; Wicked) as Motel, David R. Gordon (1st National Tours: 
Flashdance, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory) as Perchik, Suzanne Grodner (PMP: Sunrise at Campobello; Broadway: Beautiful) as Yente, 
Jeremy Radin (Film: The Way Back; TV: “It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”) as Lazar Wolf, and Andrew Alstat (PMP: The Sound of Music; Cape Playhouse: Grease) as Fyedka.
 
The ensemble cast includes Paloma Maia Aisenberg, Sophie Aknin, Ari Axelrod, Ze’ev Barmor, Sabrina Brush, Michael Bullard, Mark Campbell, Will Stephan Connell, Nick Davis, Ira Denmark, Alex Dorf, Derek Ege, Carley Gilbert, Emerson Glick, Blair Goldberg, 
Susan J. Jacks, Michał Kołaczkowski, Kyra Leeds, Beatrice Owens, 
Nick Raynor, Anna Grace Rosenthal, and Price Waldman.

Fiddler on the Roof is set in the small Russian village of Anatevka, home to Tevye, a Jewish husband and father striving to uphold his family’s religious and cultural traditions, and his daughters. The timeless score includes such favorites as “Tradition,” “Matchmaker, Matchmaker,” “If I Were a Rich Man,” “To Life (L’Chaim!),” and “Sunrise, Sunset.”A beloved family classic rich with the warmth of a family’s love.
 
The production features reproduction choreography by Parker Esse 
(Broadway: Finian’s Rainbow, A Tale of Two Cities) and music direction by Jillian Zack (PMP: Songs for a New World; Broadway: Funny Girl), as well as scenic design by Kelly James Tighe (PMP: The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: Shadowlands), costume design by Leon Dobkowski  (PMP: Beauty and the Beast; Off Broadway: Rock & Roll Man), lighting design by Charlie Morrison (PMP: On Your Feet!; National Tour: How the Grinch Stole Christmas) and Jason M. Flamos (PMP: Murder on the Orient Express, The Sound of Music; Off Broadway: The Other Josh Cohen), sound design by Sun Hee Kil (Broadway: Choir Boy; Off Broadway: Suffs), hair and wig design by Leah J. Loukas (PMP: The Sound of Music; Broadway: 
Hadestown), and fight and intimacy direction by Rick Sordelet (PMP: The Wanderer; Broadway: Take Me Out). Casting is by JZ Casting. Melissa Chacón is the Production Stage Manager.
 
Based on Sholem Aleichem stories by special permission of Arnold Perl. Produced on the New York Stage by Harold Prince. Original New York Stage Production Directed and Choreographed by Jerome Robbins. This production of Fiddler on the Roof was licensed by Music Theatre International.

 
Paper Mill Playhouse offers three- and four-show subscription packages, available now starting at just $111. Each subscription package includes a different level of special benefits – see www.PaperMill.org for details. Accessibly priced youth subscriptions are available for children under 18 with the purchase of an adult subscription. Tickets and subscriptions may be purchased by calling 973.376.4343, online at www.PaperMill.org, or at the box office.

Photo credit: Rebecca J. Michelson

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Austen Danielle Bohmer and David R. Gordon

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
David R. Gordon and Austen Danielle Bohmer with the company

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Etai Benson and Alexandra Socha

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Etai Benson as Motel and Alexandra Socha as Tzeitel with the company

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Etai Benson, David R. Gordon, and Andrew Alstat

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Ira Denmark and Ze'ev Barmor

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Jeremy Radin

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Jill Abramovitz and Jordan Gelber

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Jill Abramovitz as Golde with the company

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Jill Abramovitz, Carley Gilbert, Alexandra Socha, Austen Danielle Bohmer, Maya Jacobson, Emerson Glick, and Jordan Gelber

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Jordan Gelber with the company

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Mark S. Hoebee, Jill Abramovitz, and Jordan Gelber

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Maya Jacobson and Andrew Alstat

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Michal Kolaczkowski, Andrew Alstat, Michael Bullard, and Nick Raynor

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
Michal Kolaczkowski, Nick Raynor, Nick Nazzaro, Derek Ege, Alex Dorf, Will Stephan Connell, Ari Axelrod, and Nick Davis

Photos: Inside Opening Night of FIDDLER ON THE ROOF at Paper Mill Playhouse
The company


