Photos: HAMILTON's Thayne Jasperson Visits The Highland Park Youth Theatre Company

He led a theater (acting, singing, and dancing) workshop, geared towards students in the 4th through 11th grade.

By: Sep. 20, 2023

Broadway performer, Thayne Jasperson, a cast member of Hamilton, visited Highland Park on Monday, September 11, 2023, when he led a theater (acting, singing, and dancing) workshop, geared towards students in the 4th through 11th grade. The workshop was facilitated by Fresh Theatre Arts, LLC., founded by Highland Park resident Tova Halpern as a welcome back event for the Highland Park Youth Theatre Company (through the Highland Park Department of Recreation).

“Thank you, Thayne Jasperson and Fresh Theatre Arts for bringing some Hamilton: An American Musical to Highland Park, New Jersey. My kid had so much fun,” said a parent in a Facebook post.

Thayne is one of Hamilton’s original cast members. He plays Samuel Seabury and is an understudy for the roles of King George and Philip Hamilton. He was a finalist in Season Four of So You Think You Can Dance. Mr. Jasperson was also a featured dancer in High School Musical and performed in the original company of Matilda and Newsies.

Fresh Theatre Arts is an educational theatre company whose mission is to introduce, educate and encourage youth to participate in performing arts programming while strengthening their creativity, self-esteem, and social skills. The goal is to provide professional instruction in the areas of technical theatre, acting, dance and voice. Fresh Theatre Arts is currently serving communities throughout New Jersey. Find us on Instagram: @freshtheatrearts

Photos: HAMILTON's Thayne Jasperson Visits The Highland Park Youth Theatre Company
Thayne Jasperson with the Highland Park Youth Theatre Company



Recommended For You