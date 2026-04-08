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Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season

Directed by Steve Bell, the Tony Award-winning comedy runs at the Little Firehouse Theatre.

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Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image

Bergen County Players has released production photos for its upcoming staging of The 39Steps, the Tony Award-winning comedy that will close the company’s 93rd season.

Directed by Steve Bell, the production opens May 2 and runs through May 31 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, offering a fast-paced blend of espionage, physical comedy, and theatrical invention.

The newly released images offer a first look at the show’s inventive staging, which transforms Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film into a comedic theatrical spectacle. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan, the story follows Richard Hannay, an ordinary man pulled into a cross-country manhunt after a mysterious murder.

In a feat of theatrical ingenuity, a cast of just four actors portrays more than 150 characters, often switching roles in an instant with minimal costume changes. From train-top chases to unexpected romance, the production leans into the absurdity and speed that have made the play a favorite worldwide.

Craig Ernest Woodward stars as Hannay, with NJ Pfautsch playing Annabella, Margaret, and Pamela. Joshua Switala and Paul Aiello round out the cast as the multi-role “clowns,” handling the show’s rapid-fire transformations and comic turns.

“For me, The 39 Steps is a love letter to the magic of live theater,” Bell said. “It’s an incredible puzzle where four actors recreate a cinematic masterpiece using nothing but their wit and a few trunks.”

The creative team includes producers Felicia Benson-Kraft and Michele Roth, with stage manager Alyson Cohn and a full design team contributing scenic, lighting, sound, costume, and specialty prop work to evoke 1930s Britain while maintaining the show’s playful tone.

Photo Credit: Bergen County Players

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS

Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season Image
THE 39 STEPS








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