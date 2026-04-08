Photos: Bergen County Players Presents THE 39 STEPS to Close 93rd Season

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Bergen County Players has released production photos for its upcoming staging of The 39Steps, the Tony Award-winning comedy that will close the company’s 93rd season.

Directed by Steve Bell, the production opens May 2 and runs through May 31 at the Little Firehouse Theatre in Oradell, offering a fast-paced blend of espionage, physical comedy, and theatrical invention.

The newly released images offer a first look at the show’s inventive staging, which transforms Alfred Hitchcock’s 1935 film into a comedic theatrical spectacle. Adapted by Patrick Barlow from the novel by John Buchan, the story follows Richard Hannay, an ordinary man pulled into a cross-country manhunt after a mysterious murder.

In a feat of theatrical ingenuity, a cast of just four actors portrays more than 150 characters, often switching roles in an instant with minimal costume changes. From train-top chases to unexpected romance, the production leans into the absurdity and speed that have made the play a favorite worldwide.

Craig Ernest Woodward stars as Hannay, with NJ Pfautsch playing Annabella, Margaret, and Pamela. Joshua Switala and Paul Aiello round out the cast as the multi-role “clowns,” handling the show’s rapid-fire transformations and comic turns.

“For me, The 39 Steps is a love letter to the magic of live theater,” Bell said. “It’s an incredible puzzle where four actors recreate a cinematic masterpiece using nothing but their wit and a few trunks.”

The creative team includes producers Felicia Benson-Kraft and Michele Roth, with stage manager Alyson Cohn and a full design team contributing scenic, lighting, sound, costume, and specialty prop work to evoke 1930s Britain while maintaining the show’s playful tone.

Photo Credit: Bergen County Players

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS

THE 39 STEPS