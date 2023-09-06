Perkins Center Launches Fall Art Competition And Three Special Exhibitions

Free receptions in September and October welcome guests to both Perkins locations.

By: Sep. 06, 2023

Perkins Center for the Arts will open three new exhibitions this month, including one that features the work of 40 artists in competition to earn four awards.

“Our Fall Annual Juried Competition is always one of the most exciting times of the year at Perkins Center in Moorestown,” said Sharon Kiefer, Curator of Exhibitions. “We love seeing the best in local art come through our doors and sharing it with our guests.”

“In Collingswood, our Main Gallery features an intersection of designs by multi media abstract collage by Beatrice Stenta and fiber art creations by Cheryl Patton Wu,” Kiefer continued. “In our Loft Gallery upstairs, Michael Terenik's work features landscapes, sunsets and personalities captured from time spent in Southern New Jersey created using pastel paints and a unique style.”

Fall Annual Juried Competition

September 13 - October 27

Perkins Center, Moorestown

During this annual Fall competition, dozens of artists from the region typically submit more than 100 works for consideration. Juror Henri Meillier, a professional artist and teacher, will select 40 entries to exhibit and then will award first, second, and third places, and an honorable mention at the October 21 artists' reception.

Gallery Hours:

10am – 2pm Monday to Friday; Noon to 4pm on Saturday

Free artists' reception and awards presentation: Saturday, October 21, 5-8pm.

Grounded: The Here and Where of Being by Cheryl Patton Wu
Movement-Texture-Spirit by Bea Stenta


September 6 - October 27

Main Gallery, Perkins Center, Collingswood

Cheryl Patton Wu weaves intricate stories of land, sea, and sky through her fabric collages. Each piece is a symphony of color, texture, and emotion, inviting viewers to step into her journey and experience the world through her eyes.

Bea Stenta's art is a mesmerizing fusion of Cold Wax, oil paints, and repurposed paper. Her masterful mix of charcoal, acrylics, and unique textures transports you to an ocean-inspired world, seamlessly blending memories and current events.

Free artists' reception with live music and refreshments: Saturday, September 9, 5-8 p.m.

Somewhere in South Jersey by Michael Terenik

September 6 - October 27

Loft Gallery, Perkins Center, Collingswood

Michael Terenik, born to Russian immigrants in 1966, found his artistic passion early, guided by his father's creative spirit. From Barn Studio to the Hussian School of Art, he mastered techniques. San Francisco saw him as an art dealer, then New Jersey witnessed his mural prowess. In '96, Avalon Sign & Design bloomed, crafting 3D signs for shore towns. Shifting from ads, he embraced fine arts, co-founding Cape May Artists Cooperative Gallery, and winning acclaim in regional galleries. Now curating at Jessie Creek Winery, he spotlights local New Jersey artists in diverse mediums.

Free artists' reception with live music and refreshments: Saturday, September 9, 5-8 p.m.

Learn more.

Perkins Center for the Arts is a regional multi-disciplinary arts education center with locations in Moorestown and Collingswood, New Jersey. With a mission to enrich lives, inspire life-long learning, and cultivate intercultural experiences, Perkins Center for the Arts offers a music conservatory, visual and performing arts classes, exhibitions, concerts, artist-led school residency programs, summer camp, Folklife Center, and community enrichment projects. Visit www.perkinsarts.org.

                                                                      ###

Recommended For You