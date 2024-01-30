Performers Theatre Workshop Announces Summer 2024 Programs 

PTW's Summer 2024 lineup offers a diverse range of in-person training programs under the guidance of industry professionals.

Jan. 30, 2024

Performers Theatre Workshop (PTW), renowned for its commitment to excellence in performing arts education since 1983, has announced its programs for Summer 2024. Catering to various age groups, PTW's summer programs are designed to ignite creativity, nurture talent, and foster self-confidence.

PTW's summer offerings are a blend of rigorous training and fun, tailored to encourage young artists to explore their potential and flourish. This year's lineup includes the PTW Junior Camp, Summer Broadway Showcase & Conservatory, Technique Week, Superstars week, and PTW Productions Shows.

PTW Junior Camp (June 24 - July 12) focuses on nurturing young talent, providing foundational skills in singing, acting, and dancing. Aimed at children ages 5-8, this camp lays the groundwork for a lifelong love of the performing arts.

Summer Broadway Showcase & Conservatory (June 24 - July 13) offers students the opportunity to take center stage at the prestigious 54 Below.

Technique Week (July 15 - July 19) is dedicated to refining students' skills in their chosen area of performance, be it voice, dance, or acting.

Superstars (July 15 - July 19) promises an exhilarating week of singing and dancing to pop icons' hits, enhancing students' performance skills.

PTW Productions - "Disney's Descendants: The Musical" (July 22 - August 4)

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

PTW Productions - "Roald Dahl's Willy Wonka JR." (August 5 - August 18)

Presented through special arrangement with Music Theater International (MTI). All authorized performance materials are also supplied by MTI. www.MTIShows.com

In addition to group classes, PTW offers Private Lessons!

Dean Kravitz, PTW's Executive Artistic Director, emphasizes the importance of personalized guidance: "At PTW, we believe in recognizing and celebrating each child's unique potential. Our summer programs are not just about skill development but also about personal growth and artistic self-expression."

For those unsure which program best fits their child's interests and goals, PTW offers personalized consultations with Dean Kravitz to help find the perfect match.

Registration is now open for all summer 2024 programs. Don't miss the chance to be part of this enriching summer experience at PTW, where every student's artistic journey is valued and celebrated.

For more information and to register, visit ptwonline.com.



