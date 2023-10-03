Opera at Florham to Present MAYHEM IN OPERA This Month

Opera at Florham will continue its star-packed season with "Mayhem in Opera" featuring Brenna Markey, Soprano, Patrick Wilhelm, Baritone, and Artistic Director Mary Pinto. This concert, perfect for the crisp fall weather, will take listeners on a journey of Opera's most beloved star-crossed lovers, cases of mistaken identity, and unrequited love-driven madness. Join us for Mayhem in Opera!

Meet the Artists:

Brenna Markey, American Soprano, has been gaining acclaim for her voice and dramatic interpretation, singing a richly varied repertoire in both Opera and concert. Returning to Opera at Florham this fall, Brenna alo recently covered Berenice in Rossini's L'Occasione Fa il Ladro for Opera South West. In the Fall of 2022 Brenna appeared as Elisetta in Cimarosa's Il Matrimonio Segreto at Sarasota

Opera marking her house debut. Ms. Markey enchanted the audience as she performed in the November 2019 Opera at Florham Bel Canto

program concert as well as The Opera at Florham Violetta DuPont 2018 Vocal Competition where she was a finalist and recipient of the encouragement award. Ms. Markey received her Bachelor degree in

music from Temple University's Boyer College of Music and Dance in Philadelphia.

Patrick Wilhelm is a 26 year old baritone from Philadelphia and just completed his master's degree at the Curtis Institute of Music. Patrick has performed at Wolf Trap Opera as a Studio Artist where he covered Valentin in Gounod's Faust and as Marchese d'Obigny in Verdi's La Traviata. Previous Opera credits include the title role in Impressions of Pelléas, Junius in Britten's The Rape of Lucretia, Bill in Bernstein's A Quiet Place, Zaretsky in Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin, and Mr. Gobineau in Menotti's The Medium, all with the Curtis Opera Theatre.

Mary Pinto, Artistic Director, is an acclaimed accompanist and vocal coach who has worked with international Opera singers and major American Opera companies for over 25 years. She has worked with the NJ State Opera and Light Opera of NJ and internationally with Opera Noire's Ensemble in Moscow and St. Petersburg. She serves as Artistic Director and accompanist for Opera at Florham while maintaining

coaching studios in New Jersey and New York City. She spends her summers on the coaching staff at Masterclass d' Ischia, Italy. In 2022, she was invited to be official accompanist for the Giulio Gari

Competition and the Gerda Lissner Song, Zarzuela and Aria Competition, and made her Carnegie Hall debut providing accompaniment for the Gerda Lissner Winners Concert.

Admission to the concert is $30.00; students $10.00; Fairleigh Dickinson University students and children free. Order tickets online at operaatflorham.org or send your check to Opera at Florham, PO Box 343, Convent Station, NJ 07961. Tickets are also available on the day of the performance. Parking is free with complimentary shuttle. All events are ADA accessible.

Opera at Florham has been northern New Jersey's leading Opera company since its founding in

1982. This 2023-2024 Season, we present six concerts, including the International Vocal Competition,

and the educational series Opera Talk. Our concerts are performed by professionally trained artists

singing Opera Arias and excerpts from Broadway musical theater.

Click Here | info@operaatflorham.org | 973-443-8620