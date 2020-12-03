Opera Star Maria Natale Presents AN OPERATIC HOLIDAY

Operatic superstar soprano Maria Natale and acclaimed pianist Mary Pinto perform seasonal holiday classics and operatic selections on December 13, 2020 at 3 p.m.

After receiving 46,000 views of their recent Sparrow LIVE recital, they are excited to reunite for the Opera at Florham audience. Guest Matthew Ciuffitelli adds his rich baritone voice to the program.

The concert can be enjoyed in-person at St. Margaret of Scotland Church, 6 Sussex Avenue, Morristown, New Jersey. The church strictly adheres to safe and socially-distanced seating and wearing of masks is mandatory.

The performance can also be viewed virtually on Sparrow LIVE (SparrowLive.com) beginning at 3 p.m. on December 13th and available for the following 24 hours. In-person admission is $25.00, students $10.00. Order online at operaatflorham.org or send your check by mail to Opera at Florham, 712 Ridge Drive, Union, NJ 07083.

Virtual attendance is $20. Register at Sparrow LIVE https://www.sparrowlive.com/event-details/opera-at-florham- presents-an-operatic-holiday. Handling fees apply to online orders.

Day of performance walk-ins welcome with cash or check payment. https://www.operaatflorham.org/an-operatic-holiday

