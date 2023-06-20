Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association Presents The New Jersey Wind Symphony In FROM SEA TO SHINING SEA

"From Sea to Shining Sea" will include works by John Philip Sousa, D.W. Reeves, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Giacomo Puccini, and more.

By: Jun. 20, 2023

Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will kick off its popular "Summer Stars" classical series with a classical concert by the New Jersey Wind Symphony (NJWS), on Thursday July 6 at 7:30 pm at the historic Great Auditorium.

The Great Auditorium is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove, New Jersey. All facilities are handicapped accessible. Tickets: $17.50, $11.50 for students; and $80 for all five concerts prices includes taxes and fees. To purchase your tickets please visit  www.oceangrove.org/stars.

"From Sea to Shining Sea" will include works by John Philip Sousa, D.W. Reeves, Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky, Giacomo Puccini, and more. Organist Gordon Turk will be featured on several selections, bringing to life the 13,000 pipes of the Great Auditorium's organ.

Founded in 1983, the NJWS performs an annual series of concerts presenting the very finest in wind band literature for capacity audiences. Ranging from light classics and famous marches, to cutting edge compositions by today's brilliant composers, the band's programming has drawn critical attention for its variety and depth. The quality of NJWS performances has attracted world class soloists from the New York Philharmonic Orchestra, the Metropolitan Opera Orchestra, radio and television personalities and other nationally renowned performers and conductors. NJWS has also been active in the commission and performance of new works as well as educational programs and scholarships for young musicians.

Program Highlights (subject to change)

National Anthem arr. John Philip Sousa

1812 Overture P.I Tchaikovsky, arr. M. L. Lake

Memorial March D. W. Reeves, transcribed by Mark Stickney

Selections from The Lion King Elton John and Hans Zimmer, arr. Calvin Custer

Crown Imperial William Walton

Te Deum (Tosca, Finale Act 1) Giacomo Puccini, arr. Johan de Meij

American the Beautiful Samuel Augustus Ward, arr. by Carmen Dragon

Stars and Stripes Forever John Philip Sousa

For more information about NJWS, visit https://njwindsymphony.org/

For tickets, visit Click Here




