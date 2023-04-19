Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OUR SHRINKING, SHRINKING WORLD Premieres at NJ Rep Next Month

Performances run May 4-27, 2023.

Apr. 19, 2023  
New Jersey Repertory Company "NJRep", located at 179 Broadway in Long Branch is proud to present "Our Shrinking, Shrinking World" written by Richard Dresser and directed by Joe Cacaci. The play stars Molly Carden, Kaileela Hobby, Kevin O'Rourke and Jeff Rubino. Performances run May 4 through 27, Thursdays & Fridays 8pm; Saturdays 3pm & 8pm; and Sundays at 2pm. A special added matinee is on Friday, May 26 at 3:00pm. Patrons can purchase tickets by visiting www.njrep.org or by calling 732.229.3166.

Dr. Lyman Hidalgo-Nyquist is a psychotherapist with a climate-induced apocalyptic complex, a loose grasp of therapeutic technique, and a looser grasp of professional ethics. When his long-suffering clients decide to see a new, young therapist who's just moved to town, Lyman's professional jealousy spikes-along with his fear of losing income.


The production team for "Our Shrinking, Shrinking World" includes Jessica Parks (Scenic Design), Patricia E. Doherty (Costume Design), Jill Nagle (Lighting Design), Nick Simone (Sound Design) and Kristin Pfeifer (Production Stage Manager).




