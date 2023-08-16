OGCMA to Present 'Sacred Gems' Featuring Works By Haydn, Rossini And Tim Sharp

The program features 18th, 19th and 20th century composers performed by a full orchestra, with choir and guest soloists.

By: Aug. 16, 2023

The Ocean Grove Camp Meeting Association will present "Sacred Masterworks: Sacred Gems" on Sunday August 27, 2023 at 7:30 PM at the Great Auditorium. The GA is located at Pilgrim and Ocean Pathways in Ocean Grove NJ. All Facilities are handicapped-accessible. This is a non-ticketed, free admission, concert and a free will offering will be accepted. More info: Click Here

According to Jason C. Tramm, OGCMA's Director of Music Ministries, the program features 18th, 19th and 20th century composers performed by a full orchestra, with choir and guest soloists, accompanied by the Great Auditorium Pipe Organ, played by Gordon Turk.

A highlight of the program will be selections from contemporary composer Tim Sharp's High LoneSome Mass, a so-called "Blue Grass Mass" which includes banjos and drums "that will surely get the audience's feet tapping in authentic Bluegrass fashion" said Tramm.

The soloists are Monica Ziglar (Soprano), Laura Zahn (mezzo-Soprano) Ronald Naldi (Tenor), and Justin Beck, (Bass).

Dr. Jason Tramm (Conductor) currently holds the following musical positions: Artistic Director/Principal Conductor, MidAtlantic Artistic Productions (with whom he made his Carnegie Hall (Stern Auditorium) debut in 2015). Executive Director, Light Opera of New Jersey, Principal Guest Conductor, Long Island Concert Orchestra, Music Director, the Taghkanic Chorale, and Music Director, Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater.

He served as Artistic Director of the New Jersey State Opera from 2008 to 2012, where he collaborated with some of the finest voices in opera, including Samuel Ramey, Vladimir Galouzine, Angela Brown, Gregg Baker, and Paul Plishka. His 2009 HDTV broadcast with PBS affiliate NJN of "Verdi Requiem: Live from Ocean Grove," garnered an Emmy Award nomination.

Tim Sharp is Executive Director of the American Choral Directors Association, the world's largest association of choral conductors, teachers, students, scholars, composers, and choral industry representatives. He represents choral activity in the United States as a member of the Board of the International Federation for Choral Music, and is Vice-President of Musica International. Sharp appears regularly as guest conductor and clinician throughout the world, with recent performances in Austria, Thailand, Greece, Italy, Ireland, England, and China. Tim is approaching his ninth season as Artistic Director of the Tulsa Oratorio Chorus, Tulsa, OK, where critics characterize his performances as "impressively polished", and having "stunning power" and "great passion and precision".




