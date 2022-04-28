Nutley Little Theatre presents GEMINI by Albert Innaurato, directed by Mead Winters.



In South Philadelphia, summer, 1973, one house is occupied by Fran Geminiani, a laborer, and his son, Francis, a Harvard student; the other by a boisterous, earthy divorcee named Bunny and her asthmatic son, Herschel. It is the eve of Francis's birthday, and suddenly he is paid a surprise visit by two friends from college, a brother and sister named Hastings, who set up a tent in the backyard. The friends, Randy and Judith, are wealthy, attractive and from an elevated social background that contrasts painfully with Francis's own humble circumstances.

A series of lively, funny, touching and revealing incidents which occur in fast moving, antic succession until the final, joyous moments of the play.



Performances run June 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 24,25 at 8:00 pm and June 12, 19, 25 at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/62635.



The cast includes:



Joseph Cremona as FRANCIS GEMINIANI

Heather Cozine as BUNNY WEINBERGER

Gina Sarno as Judith Hastings

Peter Vaiknoras as RANDY HASTINGS

Aaron Drill as HERSCHEL WEINBERGER

Nick Pascarella as FRAN GEMINIANI

Kalliopy Paleos as LUCILLE POMPI



Stage Manager - Lisa Geerhart

Assistant Stage Manager - Erin Sabat

Assistant Stage Manager - L.A. Mars



Set construction by: Alex Oleksij, Mike Dancho and Jim Brown



**This show is not suitable for children.**



**Please note all patrons of Nutley Little Theatre must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance date. Masks are optional. All cast and crew members are vaccinated.*



Artwork by: Steve Crooks



For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com.