Nutley Little Theatre Presents GEMINI by Albert Innaurato
A series of lively, funny, touching and revealing incidents which occur in fast moving, antic succession until the final, joyous moments of the play.
Nutley Little Theatre presents GEMINI by Albert Innaurato, directed by Mead Winters.
In South Philadelphia, summer, 1973, one house is occupied by Fran Geminiani, a laborer, and his son, Francis, a Harvard student; the other by a boisterous, earthy divorcee named Bunny and her asthmatic son, Herschel. It is the eve of Francis's birthday, and suddenly he is paid a surprise visit by two friends from college, a brother and sister named Hastings, who set up a tent in the backyard. The friends, Randy and Judith, are wealthy, attractive and from an elevated social background that contrasts painfully with Francis's own humble circumstances.
Performances run June 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 24,25 at 8:00 pm and June 12, 19, 25 at 2:00 pm. Tickets can be purchased online at https://www.showtix4u.com/event-details/62635.
The cast includes:
Joseph Cremona as FRANCIS GEMINIANI
Heather Cozine as BUNNY WEINBERGER
Gina Sarno as Judith Hastings
Peter Vaiknoras as RANDY HASTINGS
Aaron Drill as HERSCHEL WEINBERGER
Nick Pascarella as FRAN GEMINIANI
Kalliopy Paleos as LUCILLE POMPI
Stage Manager - Lisa Geerhart
Assistant Stage Manager - Erin Sabat
Assistant Stage Manager - L.A. Mars
Set construction by: Alex Oleksij, Mike Dancho and Jim Brown
**This show is not suitable for children.**
**Please note all patrons of Nutley Little Theatre must show proof of vaccination or a negative Covid test taken within 48 hours of the performance date. Masks are optional. All cast and crew members are vaccinated.*
Artwork by: Steve Crooks
For more information, please visit NutleyLittleTheatre.com.