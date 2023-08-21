Nunnbetter Dance Theatre, Bergen County's Premier Ballet And Dance Studio Celebrates 25 Years In Bergenfield

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre (NDT) began offering dance classes in 1998 when founder Leath Nunn opened up a small studio in Bergenfield, NJ. Since then, NDT has grown and flourished into Bergen County's premier ballet and dance studio.

NDT maintains the highest level of excellence in dance training and is proud to have watched many NDT students go on to professional dance and theatrical careers. While not every student who enters NDT's doors pursues dance careers, all NDT students carry the joy and benefits of their dance experience with them as they continue their education and head out into the world.

Since beginning in 1998, NDT has proven that exceptional dance training along with professional quality performance opportunities provide a unique opportunity for young dancers. "I am so proud to be the Owner and Director of Nunnbetter Dance Theatre since 2016",says Kimberly Galberaith. "Our school is a special place for dancers because of the students, families, and faculty who make up our NDT community. Our students work hard! Dance is hard work. It is tough physically and mentally and we insist on proper etiquette, good behavior, and a strong, positive atmosphere to help students build character and confidence. Whether a student takes one class a week for fun, or is here 20 -plus hours a week in pursuit of a professional dance career, they are part of the fabric of the NDT family and part of our 25-year legacy!"

Nunnbetter Dance Theatre offers all styles of dance training, but is predominantly known for their exceptional ballet training program and pre-professional ballet company. With over 6000 sq. ft of space, including three large, professional size studios; a fully equipped in-studio theater; costume shop; and a prestigious faculty of accomplished and accredited teachers, NDT offers the level of high quality training that would be expected in New York City.

NDT's annual presentation of The Nutcracker is a full-scale professional production that offers NDT students a chance to take part in an exceptional show, with intricate costumes, lighting, and of course, impeccable dancing. The NDT Nutcracker is not just critically acclaimed and beloved by audiences, but has become a true holiday tradition for many Bergen County residents.

Over the past 25 years, NDT has maintained the highest standard of dance training. During the Covid pandemic, NDT continued classes, pivoting quickly to online courses so students could connect with other students and dance. Building back up after the pandemic proved hard for many, and while some studios were either forced to close their doors or change focus, NDT fought to remain a vital part of the Bergen County community. This 2023-2024 Class Season, NDT is once again offering over 50 different classes for students ages 3-years through adult, with a wide array of dance styles and at a variety of levels. And NDT continues to be committed to our community, offering classes at affordable rates, not raising tuition since before the pandemic.

In addition to classes and the annual Nutcracker production, NDT is looking forward to a robust 25th-Anniversary year with an annual Halloween Dance Spooktacular, a Fall Gala, participation in the prestigious Youth America Grand Prix (YAGP) ballet competition, a Winter Showcase, a Spring Concert that features the NDT Pre-Professional Company dancers, the end of year recital, and of course many guest Master classes and special events, including field trips to NYC and a few other surprises.

"Dancing at Nunnbetter Dance Theatre has never been more exciting or rewarding. As the studio turns 25 and celebrates the past, we are looking to our future, and welcome new, emerging dancers to join us at any time," says Galberaith.

Free trial classes are available. Contact Jodi Capeless at Jodi@NunnbetterDance.com or 201-385-9638 to learn more.