North To Shore Music Festival Set To Return In June 2024

After an extraordinarily successful first year, which saw hundreds of thousandstake part in the inaugural North to Shore Arts and Ideas Festival in June 2023, the epic event will return next year to kick off summer 2024 with another three-city, three-weekend celebration of the arts and innovation across New Jersey.



Conceived by Governor Phil Murphy and First Lady Tammy Murphy, the North to Shore Festival was designed to spotlight New Jersey's culture, diversity, and spirit of innovation.



In 2024, the festival will launch in Asbury Park from June 10 to June 16, swing down the Shore to Atlantic City June 17 through June 23 and conclude in Newark from June 24 through June 30.



Once again, both global headliners and artists who make their homes in each festival city will take the stage in front of an audience drawn from across the state and around the region. The New Jersey Performing Arts Center (NJPAC) will again produce the festival, in partnership with a cohort of other live entertainment presenters and producing partners.



Alongside the first season's headliners — which included Jersey-born pop diva Halsey, hip hop legends Eric B. & Rakim, classic rocker Santana, Brazilian superstar Marisa Monte and R&B songstress Jazmine Sullivan andone of America's first new wave bands, The B52's — the inaugural festival presented scores of concerts, film screenings, art exhibits and expert panel discussions on innovation in technology, climate-change, healthcare and business, as well as scores of performances and events, many of them free, featuring artists who make their creative home in New Jersey.



“What makes the North to Shore so exciting is that — even if you only spend one day at the festival — there's so much to hear, to see, to learn and to do. It's a perfect introduction to New Jersey's incredible arts scene,” said John Schreiber, President and CEO of NJPAC.



The festival was an unqualified success in its first year, drawing an audience of nearly 250,000 to more than 300 shows in more than 100 venues in three of New Jersey's most arts-rich cities.



While most festival events were free to the public, ticketed events brought in $7.6 million in ticket sales.



In addition, 56 artists based in Atlantic City, Asbury Park and Newark were awarded North to Shoregrants to produce performances and events held during the festival weekends in their cities.



The North to Shore Grants program will again be offered this year, giving New Jersey artists an opportunity to perform for festival crowds and funding to create unique and exciting events —both supporting the creative economy of each city, and giving a platform to under-recognized artists and arts organizations.



North to Shore Grants of up to $5,000 will be awarded to artists, producers, small businesses, and nonprofit organizations based in each festival city, to self-produce performing and visual arts events during the festival. For the first time, grants will also be offered to artists interested in performing on the North to Shore Festival Community Stages, centrally-located performance venues in each city.



Grantees will be chosen by a committee of local arts and culture leaders from each city, who are familiar with the spirit and range of the local arts ecosystem. Between 15 and 20 grants will be awarded in each city. The application period for festival grants opens today (October 10) and closes on November 10. Virtual information sessions for grant applicants will be held in October and November, and those chosen to appear at the festival will be notified by mid-December.



Local artists and arts organizations seeking grants can visit https://njpac.submittable.com/submit or NORTHTSHORE.COM



“This festival is designed to reflect the diversity of our state, and the passion for new ideas that's so much a part of New Jersey's spirit,” said David Rodriguez, NJPAC's Executive Producer and Executive Vice President.



“North to Shore's first year certainly captured that, and we're excited to build on that foundation as the festival evolves in its second season.”