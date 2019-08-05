NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble Presents THE ADDAMS FAMILY

NiCori Teen Performance Ensemble will perform the award winning Musical "THE ADDAMS FAMILY" at the Morristown-Beard School. The performance is the culmination of a five week intensive summer camp for teens ages 12-19.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family, features an original story and it's every

father's nightmare: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness,

has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a

respectable family-a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn't

upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to

tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done

before-keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will

change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for

Wednesday's "normal" boyfriend and his parents.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY, A New Musical has a Book by Marshall Brickman and Rick Elice Music and Lyrics by Andrew Lippa, based on Characters Created by Charles Addams.

NiCori Studios & Productionsis a pre-professional theatre school based at the Oakeside Bloomfield Cultural Center in Bloomfield, NJ, and is directed by a five time Tony Award Nominee for Excellence in Theatre Education nominee, Corinna Sowers Adler. Musical Direction by Corey Wachala with Associate Music Direction by Matt Berzon. Choreography by Lisa Grimes.

The cast includes: Diogo Ramirez (Gomez), Katherine Heyman (Mortica) [Sat night/ Sun], Jessica Arriaga (Mortica) [Fri/ Sat Mat], Caroline Leonard (Wednesday) [Fri/ Sat Mat], Emma Dean (Wednesday) [Sat night/ Sun], Keira Moynahan (Pugsley), Ethan Stein (Pugsley) [Fri/ Sat Mat], Tim Brown (Fester), Megan Moynahan (Granny) [Sat night/ Sun], Julia King (Granny) [Fri/ Sat Mat], Aaron Gutterman (Lucas), Shannon Bretz (Alice) [Sat night/Sun Mat], Katherine Stelma (Alice) [Fri/ Sat Mat], Jack Reeder (Mal), Mia Campisi (Moon/ Ancestor), Ava Algieri (Ancestor), Arianna Cherry (Ancestor), Alexandra Shaffer (Ancestor), Laura Preston (Ancestor), Anna Rabbia (Ancestor), Kimberly Rabbia (Ancestor), Kevin Torres (Ancestor).

Performances of "The Addams Family" will be at the Morristown-Beard School - 70 Whippany Road, Morristown, NJ on Friday, August 9 at 7pm, Saturday, August 10 at 2pm & 7pm and Sunday, August 11 at 2pm. Tickets are $12-15 in advance and $15 - 20 at the door (cash only). For more information and tickets, visit NiCoriStudios.com





