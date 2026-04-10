New Jersey Youth Symphony Will Perform VOICES OF THE NORTH with Concerto Winner

🎭 NEW! New Jersey Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for New Jersey & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

The New Jersey Youth Symphony will present its signature spring concert, Voices of the North: Nordic & Baltic Soundscapes, on Sunday, April 26, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Nicholas Music Center at Rutgers University in New Brunswick.

Led by Artistic Director and Conductor Helen H. Cha-Pyo, the NJYS Youth Symphony will transport audiences through the sweeping musical landscapes of Northern Europe. The program features the driving rhythmic energy of Estonian composer Veljo Tormis's Overture No. 2, a newly commissioned work entitled Electric Beauty by Quinn Mason, and the lush, expansive sounds of American composer Howard Hanson's Symphony No. 1 (“Nordic”), inspired by his Scandinavian heritage.

A highlight of the evening will be a performance by Mason Chu, the 2026 NJYS Concerto Competition Winner and a violinist in the NJYS Youth Symphony. A resident of Chatham, NJ, who attends Delbarton School, Chu will take center stage as soloist in Pablo de Sarasate's virtuosic Carmen Fantasy, a dazzling showpiece based on themes from Bizet's beloved opera.

Said Chu, “NJYS has been an important part of my life for a long time, and I have known many of its members for over 4 years. I am really excited to be playing one of my favorite pieces, Carmen Fantasy, with them. Being so connected to the orchestra makes this performance even more meaningful and inspires me to give my all.”

“I am so proud of Mason, not only for his extraordinary artistry, but also for his leadership within the Youth Symphony and the way he has represented NJYS in the media and throughout our communities, sharing his music as both a soloist and chamber musician. He is a wonderful example of how a young person can use music to bring hope and joy to the world,” said Cha-Pyo. “This program also reflects our commitment to presenting repertoire that audiences may not often hear yet is both relevant and meaningful. The NJYS Youth Symphony students and I are excited to share this program, and we hope you'll join us for this special performance.”

This concert also serves as a preview of the ensemble's Summer 2026 international tour to Finland and the Baltic region, offering audiences a glimpse into the repertoire and cultural influences that will shape this exciting global experience.