New Jersey Symphony Presents Virtual Lunar New Year Celebration Concert

The New Jersey Symphony presents a virtual Lunar New Year Celebration concert on February 5 at 7 pm. The program premieres on SinoVision and the Symphony's YouTube channel and will remain available on demand.

This special virtual concert pairs new performances of solo and chamber works with highlights of previous New Jersey Symphony Lunar New Year programs. The program features festive favorites and traditional Chinese tunes played by pianist and soprano Chelsea Guo, pianist Min Kwon, violinist Jisun Kim, Peking University Alumni Chorus, Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus and New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players.

More information is available at njsymphony.org/LNY.

Virtual Lunar New Year Celebration Concert

Saturday, February 5, at 7 pm

Xian Zhang music director

Chelsea Guo piano & soprano

Jisun Kim violin

Min Kwon piano

Peking University Alumni Chorus

Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus | Rebecca Shen, director

New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players

Ming Yang violin

Héctor Falcón violin

Michael Stewart viola

Philo Lee cello

Alexander Bickard bass

New Jersey Symphony

Li Huanzhi Spring Festival Overture

New Jersey Symphony

Xian Zhang conductor

Frédéric Chopin Prelude Op. 28, No. 15, "Raindrop"

Chelsea Guo piano

Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart/arr. Joel Jacklich "Alleluia" from Exsultate, jubilate, K. 165/K. 158a

Chelsea Guo soprano

Ming Yang violin

Héctor Falcón violin

Michael Stewart viola

Philo Lee cello

Alexander Bickard bass

Traditional/arr. Julia Tsien "Jasmine Flower"

Chelsea Guo piano & soprano

Pablo De Sarasate Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25

Jisun Kim violin

Min Kwon piano

Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky "Waltz" from Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48

Ming Yang violin

Héctor Falcón violin

Michael Stewart viola

Philo Lee cello

Alexander Bickard bass

Aaron Copland "Long Time Ago" from Old American Songs

Peking University Alumni Chorus

Traditional/arr. Nicholas Hersh "Red Dragonfly"

Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus

Rebecca Shen, director

Traditional Purple Bamboo Tune

New Jersey Symphony

Xian Zhang conductor

This celebration is generously sponsored in part by an anonymous donor in honor of Music Director Xian Zhang. Chelsea Guo's performance is generously sponsored by Margaret Lam.