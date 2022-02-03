New Jersey Symphony Presents Virtual Lunar New Year Celebration Concert
Program to feature new solo and chamber performances alongside highlights of previous Lunar New Year Celebrations.
The New Jersey Symphony presents a virtual Lunar New Year Celebration concert on February 5 at 7 pm. The program premieres on SinoVision and the Symphony's YouTube channel and will remain available on demand.
This special virtual concert pairs new performances of solo and chamber works with highlights of previous New Jersey Symphony Lunar New Year programs. The program features festive favorites and traditional Chinese tunes played by pianist and soprano Chelsea Guo, pianist Min Kwon, violinist Jisun Kim, Peking University Alumni Chorus, Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus and New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players.
More information is available at njsymphony.org/LNY.
Virtual Lunar New Year Celebration Concert
Saturday, February 5, at 7 pm
Xian Zhang music director
Chelsea Guo piano & soprano
Jisun Kim violin
Min Kwon piano
Peking University Alumni Chorus
Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus | Rebecca Shen, director
New Jersey Symphony Chamber Players
Ming Yang violin
Héctor Falcón violin
Michael Stewart viola
Philo Lee cello
Alexander Bickard bass
New Jersey Symphony
Li Huanzhi Spring Festival Overture
New Jersey Symphony
Xian Zhang conductor
Frédéric Chopin Prelude Op. 28, No. 15, "Raindrop"
Chelsea Guo piano
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart/arr. Joel Jacklich "Alleluia" from Exsultate, jubilate, K. 165/K. 158a
Chelsea Guo soprano
Ming Yang violin
Héctor Falcón violin
Michael Stewart viola
Philo Lee cello
Alexander Bickard bass
Traditional/arr. Julia Tsien "Jasmine Flower"
Chelsea Guo piano & soprano
Pablo De Sarasate Carmen Fantasy, Op. 25
Jisun Kim violin
Min Kwon piano
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky "Waltz" from Serenade for Strings in C Major, Op. 48
Ming Yang violin
Héctor Falcón violin
Michael Stewart viola
Philo Lee cello
Alexander Bickard bass
Aaron Copland "Long Time Ago" from Old American Songs
Peking University Alumni Chorus
Traditional/arr. Nicholas Hersh "Red Dragonfly"
Starry Arts Group Children's Chorus
Rebecca Shen, director
Traditional Purple Bamboo Tune
New Jersey Symphony
Xian Zhang conductor
This celebration is generously sponsored in part by an anonymous donor in honor of Music Director Xian Zhang. Chelsea Guo's performance is generously sponsored by Margaret Lam.