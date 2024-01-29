New Jersey Symphony Performs 'Respect: A Tribute To Aretha Franklin'

The New Jersey Symphony will present a concert dedicated to the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, featuring Capathia Jenkins and three-time GRAMMY Award-nominee Ryan Shaw, with Lucas Waldin conducting.

Audiences will have four chances to hear the exciting performance of Respect: A Tribute to Aretha Franklin, featuring hit songs like “A Natural Woman,” “Chain of Fools,” and the titular “Respect”: Thursday, February 15, 2024, at 7:30 pm at Mayo Performing Arts Center in Morristown; Friday, February 16, 2024, at 8 pm at Count Basie Center for the Arts in Red Bank: Saturday, February 17, 2024, at 8 pm at New Jersey Performing Arts Center in Newark; and Sunday, February 18, 2024, at 3 pm at State Theatre New Jersey in New Brunswick.

Franklin, known world-wide as the reigning Queen of Soul, is one of the best-selling musical artists of all time with global sales of more than 75 million records. She also won 18 GRAMMY Awards out of her 44 nominations. In 1987, she was the first female musical artist inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The show was partially developed by Capathia Jenkins, who is a singer and actor with credits on Broadway and television, as well as a highly regarded concert singer who has appeared with numerous orchestras across the US. She has said of the show, “I do not try to emulate her. But what I do is bring myself to all the material. I think one of the things Aretha did so brilliantly was that no matter what she was singing she was always able to bring her soul and her honesty and her gospel roots to everything.” (Philadelphia Tribune)

Joining Jenkins on stage is Ryan Shaw, a singer, songwriter and recording artist whose credits include roles on stage in London's West End and Broadway, along with his GRAMMY nominations for his albums This is Ryan Shaw, In Between and Dynotone's Real Love. His latest album, Imagining Marvin, includes original songs alongside hits from the legendary Marvin Gaye.

Conductor Lucas Waldin has conducted many orchestras across the US and his native Canada, including The Cleveland Orchestra, Houston Symphony, Dallas Symphony and Toronto Symphony, among others. He has also collaborated with artists including Carly Rae Jepsen, The Barenaked Ladies and Ben Folds.

Lucas Waldin conductor

Capathia Jenkins vocalist

Ryan Shaw vocalist

New Jersey Symphony



Morristown → Thursday, February 15, 2024, 7:30 pm Mayo Performing Arts Center

Red Bank → Friday, February 16, 2024, 8 pm Count Basie Center for the Arts

Newark → Saturday, February 17, 2024, 8 pm New Jersey Performing Arts Center

New Brunswick → Sunday, February 18, 2024, 3 pm State Theatre New Jersey

February 18 concert presented in collaboration with State Theatre New Jersey.